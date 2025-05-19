Estonia's movie industry to be boosted by new multimillion-euro, purpose-built studios

Construction is to begin in the second half of the year of purpose-built film studio space, which up to now had been lacking in Estonia, Variety reported from the Cannes Film Festival.

One major challenge for film shoots in the Baltics has been the lack of purpose-built studio space — something now changing for instance with Estonia's first large-scale, purpose-built film studios, costing $25 million (€22.4 million).

Originally called Tallinn Film Wonderland and recently renamed Tallinnfilm studio, and funded by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia (Kultuurikapital), the facility is to feature three sound stages totaling an area of around 38,000 square feet (3,530 square meters), Variety reported.

Construction is set to begin in late this year, aiming for completion by early 2027, while a second studio, costing $18.2 million (€16.3 million), will open in early 2026 in Ida-Viru County, backed by the EU's Just Transition Fund.

This facility will include a 21,000 square-foot (1,950-square-meter) sound stage, a smaller multi-use studio, and production training facilities to boost the local economy and create jobs.

Film Estonia's cash rebate fund is also to increase from $6.8 million (€6.1 million) to $11.3 million (€10.1 million) by 2026.

Variety listed all three Baltic states' appeal to the movie industry as including competitive costs, skilled crews, diverse locations, up to 30 percent tax and cash rebates and co-production funds, making the region increasingly attractive for filmmakers.

Recent international projects which have had filming in Estonia include Paramount+/Showtime's "The Agency," a U.S. remake of a French series.

The Tallinnfilm studio project has been assigned national cultural importance, but costs have since initial estimates were made several years ago.

