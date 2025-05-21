X!

Major cleanup of Soviet-era oil pollution in Kohtla-Järve gets underway

News
Ongoing pollution cleanup work at the former asbestos factory in Kohtla-Järve, May 20, 2025.
Open gallery
19 photos
News

The first stage of a major clean-up of Soviet-era pollution at a former asphalt concrete plant in Ida-Viru County is underway, with the support of European Union funding.

The total amount of polluted soil on the site in the town of Kohtla-Järve is estimated at about 41,000 cubic meters, of which approximately 30,000 cubic meters have spread beyond the industrial land use limits.

Maarja Küttä, project manager for biodiversity and climate at the Environmental Investment Center (KIK), said: "In areas where the contamination does not exceed or only marginally exceeds industrial soil thresholds, it is not practical to excavate all the soil, as natural processes will gradually dilute the pollution."

The work, funded with €3.4 million from the EU Just Transition Fund (JTF), is required to be completed by next summer.

Pollution from the plant, built in the late 1960s in the Ahtme district, reaches a depth of about three and a half meters.

Kütta added: "The pollution here is highly hazardous. Contamination is unevenly spread across the area, but in many places, the concentrations of hazardous substances significantly exceed permissible limits. For example, regulations set a limit for petroleum products in industrial soil at 5,000 milligrams per kilogram of dry matter, but here there are pollution hotspots which have levels of 20,000, 30,000, and 50,000 milligrams. This is extremely hazardous, especially for groundwater, and contamination of this magnitude cannot be left in the soil."

Removing the petroleum products from the soil is complicated by the extent of the pollution only being an estimate. The final volume of work will only become clear in the course of the process. To better access the contamination zones, an old boiler house, which also sat on polluted ground, was demolished at the beginning of May.

This constitutes private land, owned by OÜ Coniery. Kütta said, but as to why the state is responsible, he said: "During the Soviet era, asphalt concrete plants were state-coordinated, which is why this area is now listed as a site of national significance in terms of residual pollution, and the Estonian state aims to eliminate these hazards. The polluters no longer exist, so the 'polluter pays' principle cannot be applied."

At the same time, the cleanup job can allow productive use of the area going forward.

"This area can be used for production activities; even now, certain amounts of fill materials are stored here. Making the residual pollution site safe will certainly promote business development and job creation," Kütta added.

Once excavated, the soil is transported to the EcoPro AS waste station in Kiviõli, around 20 kilometers away, where it gets sorted and cleaned.

The work is divided into two phases, with the first, current phase costing nearly €2.3 million.

This is not the first time the state has acted to deal with pollution on the site at Ahtme. Between 2009 and 2013, pollution concentrations found in small tanks containing hazardous residue and bitumen were removed from a semi-underground storage site.

While much of the worst of the ground pollution which the former Soviet occupiers of Estonia left behind as one of their main legacies, for instance aviation fuel pumped into the soil, has been put right, inevitably there are pockets of pollution which still require dealing with, especially in the industrialized Ida-Viru County. This region qualifies for JTF funding.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Largest chunk of Tallinn's supplementary budget to go toward shelters

17:00

Upgraded electric vehicle charging area opens at Tallinn Airport

16:45

Experimental archeology reveals possible function of ancient beveled sticks

16:18

Estonian decathletes to compete in prestigious Götzis event

15:51

Urban exhibit in Pärnu invites readers on a poetry tour through the city

15:19

Lavly Perling: Defending Estonia not just the business of men

14:47

Ott Tänak after Portuguese rally: We were treated like animals

14:33

Tallinn caps land tax hike at 10%

14:19

Former interior minister says wouldn't have suspended license plate camera use

14:06

Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius launch civil defense network for Baltic capitals

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

20.05

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

20.05

President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko makes historic state visit to Estonia

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo