Gallery: Baltics' first comedy coproduction wraps filming in Vilnius

Filming has wrapped in Vilnius for "Perfect Strangers," the Baltics' first coproduced comedy, set for release in January 2026.

Teetering between dark humor and drama, "Perfect Strangers" explores the cost of secrets and the truth in close relationships.

The production unites Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian film companies Apollo Film Productions, Centaur Films and Filmai LT. The three national versions were shot simultaneously at the same location in Vilnius.

"Working with such experienced actors through an intense shoot was inspiring," said Estonian director Arun Tamm. "There was less focus on technical execution than usual, which let us concentrate on the acting, and capturing the truth in every performance."

Executive producer Tanel Tatter called the project a completely new production approach, allowing Baltic filmmakers to pool resources and deliver high-quality films.

"We're stronger together," Tatter said. "Producing films in local languages for the Latvian and Lithuanian markets and reaching a wider audience is an exciting new challenge for us."

The Estonian cast includes Mait Malmsten, Evelin Võigemast, Tõnis Niinemets, Maiken Pius, Henessi Schmidt, Kaspar Velberg and Jaanus Mehikas.

The crew also includes producer Veiko Esken, cinematographer Mihkel Soe, production designer Greg Zundelovitch, costume designer Alli Liis Vandel and makeup artist Liisi Põllumaa.

The original screenplay, "Perfetti sconosciuti," is by Filippo Bologna and Paolo Costella, with adaptation by Mario Pulver.

"Perfect Strangers" will hit theaters in Estonia on January 16, 2026.

