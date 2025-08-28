X!

Gallery: Baltics' first comedy coproduction wraps filming in Vilnius

News
Filming for
Open gallery
24 photos
News

Filming has wrapped in Vilnius for "Perfect Strangers," the Baltics' first coproduced comedy, set for release in January 2026.

Teetering between dark humor and drama, "Perfect Strangers" explores the cost of secrets and the truth in close relationships.

The production unites Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian film companies Apollo Film Productions, Centaur Films and Filmai LT. The three national versions were shot simultaneously at the same location in Vilnius.

"Working with such experienced actors through an intense shoot was inspiring," said Estonian director Arun Tamm. "There was less focus on technical execution than usual, which let us concentrate on the acting, and capturing the truth in every performance."

Executive producer Tanel Tatter called the project a completely new production approach, allowing Baltic filmmakers to pool resources and deliver high-quality films.

"We're stronger together," Tatter said. "Producing films in local languages for the Latvian and Lithuanian markets and reaching a wider audience is an exciting new challenge for us."

The Estonian cast includes Mait Malmsten, Evelin Võigemast, Tõnis Niinemets, Maiken Pius, Henessi Schmidt, Kaspar Velberg and Jaanus Mehikas.

The crew also includes producer Veiko Esken, cinematographer Mihkel Soe, production designer Greg Zundelovitch, costume designer Alli Liis Vandel and makeup artist Liisi Põllumaa.

The original screenplay, "Perfetti sconosciuti," is by Filippo Bologna and Paolo Costella, with adaptation by Mario Pulver.

"Perfect Strangers" will hit theaters in Estonia on January 16, 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Aparaaditehas culture festival taking place in Tartu this weekend

17:56

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

17:50

'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital Updated

17:31

Gallery: Setomaa villages create unique flower carpets for traditional holiday

17:21

Gallery: Tallinn park hosts hundreds for all-ages Olympic Day

16:57

Tallinn–Viimsi bus extended to Vimka Ski Center from September 1

16:46

Statistics Estonia chief apologizes for salary data errors

16:19

New pest spreading in Estonia a danger to birch forests

15:58

Estonia launches 2-year project to train Ukrainian police leaders

15:56

Mart Seim to skip weightlifting world champs due to illness

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

27.08

Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

27.08

Bank of Estonia expert: Cause for concern over Estonia's fiscal situation

07:40

Scientist: Ministry's proposals for boosting birth rate sensible

27.08

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo