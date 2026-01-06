Over 50 Baltic documentaries to be shown at Paris film festival

Starting this Wednesday (January 7), over 50 films from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be shown as part of documentary festival in Paris.

The Paris-based documentary festival "Poétiques baltes – Estonie, Lettonie, Lituanie" embraces the cinema of all three Baltic countries, inlcuding their painful histories and a present marked by strong geopolitical tensions.

The main focus of this year's program is on poetic documentaries, with viewers able to see the works of top Estonian directors such as Mark Soosaar, Andres Sööt, Leida Laius and Peeter Tooming.

"In 2018, the film 'Bridges of Time' was released, which was a joint project between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, exploring the concept of 'Baltic poetic documentary cinema.' Later, during the Baltic Film Days festival in Paris, the program director of the Pompidou Center became interested in going in that direction," said Filipp Kruusvall, a documentary film expert at the Estonian Film Institute.

"It was then that he came up with the idea of putting together such a large-scale special program, including more than 50 screenings," Kruusvall added.

The project is a continuation of a similar, but smaller program that was previously held as part of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Czechia.

The screenings, which are organized by the Pompidou Center will take place at various venues in Paris, with the program running until March 15.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!