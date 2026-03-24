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Swedish Film Days bring Bergman classic, new hits to Tallinn

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"Autumn Sonata" (1978). Source: film still
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Swedish Film Days return to Tallinn's Cinema Artis from March 24–31, showcasing an Ingmar Bergman classic alongside acclaimed recent Swedish films.

Organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in Tallinn, this year's program mixes classics with acclaimed recent releases, including several films never before screened in Estonian theaters.

Highlights include the historical drama "Hammarskjöld: Fight for Peace" (2023), directed by Per Fly and starring Mikael Persbrandt, which explores UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld's role during the 1960s Congo crisis.

Also on the lineup is "The Hypnosis" (2023), a sharply observed relationship drama by Ernst De Geer that blends uncomfortable humor with a look at modern identity, social roles and ambition.

A centerpiece of the program is "Autumn Sonata" (1978), one of Ingmar Bergman's most emotionally intense works, featuring acclaimed performances by Ingrid Bergman and Liv Ullmann exploring the painful reunion of a celebrated pianist and her neglected daughter.

Other newer entries include "Live a Little" (2025) by Fanny Ovesen, a coming-of-age drama about young people navigating relationships and expectations, and "Burn All My Letters" (2022), a psychologically layered story of love and jealousy directed by Björn Runge.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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