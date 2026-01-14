X!

Classic Estonian movie 'Dead Mountaineer's Hotel' selected for Berlin Film Festival

"Dead Mountaineer's Hotel." Source: Viktor Mentunen
Grigori Kromanov's 1979 movie "Dead Mountaineer's Hotel" has become only the second Estonian picture ever to be selected in the Berlinale Classics program at the Berlin Film Festival.

The 76th Berlin Film Festival begins on February 12. "Dead Mountaineer's Hotel" by Grigori Kromanov is set to be screened as part of the Berlinale Classics program on February 13.

Actor Lembit Peterson and composer Sven Grünberg, who created the music for the film, will both attend the screening.

According to Heleen Gerritsen, program director of thee Berlinale Classics, "Dead Mountaineer's Hotel," which is based on the novel of the same name by the Strugatsky brothers, is testament to the creative resilience of Baltic filmmakers during the Soviet period and also brings together an outstanding cast and film crew.

"Sven Grünberg's unforgettable music and the film's thoughtful artistic direction create a tense atmosphere that is closer to classic science fiction than many contemporary films, which rely heavily on special effects. 'Dead Mountaineer's Hotel' is a classic in film history, and we are confident Berlin audiences will receive it with great acclaim," said Gerritsen.

"Dead Mountaineer's Hotel." Source: Scene from the movie

Head of the Estonian Film Institute Edith Sepp said that Kromanov's film being included in the Berlinale program confirms the enduring artistic value of Estonian cinema as well as the international appeal of Estonian filmmaking.

"It is a totally enchanting work that speaks to viewers regardless of the era, and the film's music is one of Sven Grünberg's most outstanding film music works ever," Sepp said. "Moments like these highlight the importance of preserving and digitizing our film heritage and making it visible to the world. The Berlin Film Festival is the best place in the world for this."

This is only the second time an Estonian film has been selected for the Berlin Festival's archive film program.

Last year, the newly-digitized and restored 1985 film "Naerata ometi" ("Games For Schoolchildren") directed by Leida Laius and Arvo Iho also made it through the selection process.

Ten movies from nine countries are to be screened in this year's Berlinale Classics program.

More information can be found here.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

