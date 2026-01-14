X!

Documentary about Eurovison stars Puuluup to premiere at DocPoint Tallinn

News
"Puulup -– Cables Still in the Car." Source: Scene from the movie
News

Director Taavi Arus' new feature-length documentary about Estonian Eurovision stars Puuluup will be screened as the opening film at the 2026 DocPoint Tallinn film festival on February 3.

"Puuluup – kaablid autos veel" ("Puuluup – Cables Still in the Car") tells the story of unlikely duo Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson, who made it to the international stage playing the traditional Hiiu kanal, or talharpa, revitalizing the instrument in the process.

The film contrasts the glamor of life on stage with clips from the band's everyday life. It also provides a unique glimpse behind the scenes showing how the song they represented Estonia with at Eurovision in 2024 was created in collaboration with hip-hop band 5MIINUST.

Director Taavi Arus has a strong track record of bringing stories from Estonian music history to the big screen. In 2021, Arus released "Lil Estonia," which looked at the new generation of hip-hop, and in 2025, "Everybody is Doing Everything Wrong" captured the current new wave of Estonian punk music.

The Puuluup movie shares its name with a song from the band's 2021 album "Viimane suusataja" ("The Last Skier").

Other new Estonian documentaries screening at this year's DocPoint include Johan Huimerind's "Laskumine orgu" ("Descent into the Valley") about versatile artist Peeter Laurits, and Kullar Viimse's short documentary "Päevapiltnik" ("Day Photographer") about movie-loving photographer Erlend Štaub.

The 17th DocPoint Tallinn festival takes place from February 3 to 8 at the Sõprus and Artis cinemas in the Estonian capital. Selected works will also be screened at the Elektriteater in Tartu during the same week.

The full program will be announced on January 16.

All the latest information about DocPoint Tallinn 2026 can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14.01

Tallinn City Government pulls plug on several green turn-related projects

14.01

Fotografiska Tallinn opens exhibition in European Capital of Culture 2026 Oulu

14.01

Classic Estonian movie 'Dead Mountaineer's Hotel' selected for Berlin Film Festival

14.01

Documentary about Eurovison stars Puuluup to premiere at DocPoint Tallinn

14.01

Estonia's FM slams idea of EU-Russia envoy as 'dangerous'

14.01

South Estonian hospital sees influx of foreigners after Cyprus handball team accident

14.01

Watch live: 2026 European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield Updated

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

14.01

Debt collectors and banks have different expectations for new credit register

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

14.01

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

14.01

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

14.01

Watch live: 2026 European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield Updated

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

14.01

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

14.01

'Dreaming' drunk driver flees police to dodge breathalyzer test

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo