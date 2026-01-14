Documentary about Eurovison stars Puuluup to premiere at DocPoint Tallinn

Director Taavi Arus' new feature-length documentary about Estonian Eurovision stars Puuluup will be screened as the opening film at the 2026 DocPoint Tallinn film festival on February 3.

"Puuluup – kaablid autos veel" ("Puuluup – Cables Still in the Car") tells the story of unlikely duo Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson, who made it to the international stage playing the traditional Hiiu kanal, or talharpa, revitalizing the instrument in the process.

The film contrasts the glamor of life on stage with clips from the band's everyday life. It also provides a unique glimpse behind the scenes showing how the song they represented Estonia with at Eurovision in 2024 was created in collaboration with hip-hop band 5MIINUST.

Director Taavi Arus has a strong track record of bringing stories from Estonian music history to the big screen. In 2021, Arus released "Lil Estonia," which looked at the new generation of hip-hop, and in 2025, "Everybody is Doing Everything Wrong" captured the current new wave of Estonian punk music.

The Puuluup movie shares its name with a song from the band's 2021 album "Viimane suusataja" ("The Last Skier").

Other new Estonian documentaries screening at this year's DocPoint include Johan Huimerind's "Laskumine orgu" ("Descent into the Valley") about versatile artist Peeter Laurits, and Kullar Viimse's short documentary "Päevapiltnik" ("Day Photographer") about movie-loving photographer Erlend Štaub.

The 17th DocPoint Tallinn festival takes place from February 3 to 8 at the Sõprus and Artis cinemas in the Estonian capital. Selected works will also be screened at the Elektriteater in Tartu during the same week.

The full program will be announced on January 16.

All the latest information about DocPoint Tallinn 2026 can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!