Tartu's Elektriteater celebrates 15th anniversary with year-long film festival

"Yi Yi." Source: Scene from the film
Tartu Elektriteater is celebrating its 15th anniversary on March 1. To mark the occasion, the favorite films of Elektriteater's employees will be shown as part of a year-long film festival.

According to Elektriteater program director Rasmus Rääk, the program has been compiled based on the suggestions of 23 current and former Elektriteater employees.

"Such great cinema is only possible thanks to all the people who contribute to Elektriteater every day with their passion, hard work and vivid imaginations," Rääk said.

"Each person chose a film that is close to their heart or that they think deserves to be experienced in a cinema. With this festival, we are celebrating cinema and the art of film, but also the people without whom Elektriteater would not exist," he added.

The first part of the festival opens on March 1 with Edward Yang's tender and melancholic insight into the inner world of people – "Yi Yi" (2000).

"It is a seemingly simple film that follows a family in their everyday activities, but it manages to draw the viewer in so deeply that you feel like you are part of their lives. The director has masterfully hidden big questions and fears about life inside everyday situations," said Kristiina Saar, who selected the film.

The first part of the program also includes Blake Edwards' "Victor/Victoria" (1982), Ila Bêka and Louise Lemoine's "Koolhaas HouseLife" (2013), Damien Chazelle's "Whiplash" (2014), Benjamin Christensen's "Häxan" (1922), and Shane Black's "The Nice Guys" (2016).

The next films to be screened as part of the festival will be announced at the beginning of summer.

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Villup

