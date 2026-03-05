X!

Puuluup documentary brings Estonian zombie-folk to Kraków Film Festival

Estonian director Taavi Arus' documentary "Puuluup – Cables Still in the Car" has been selected to compete for the DocFilmMusic Competition at this year's Kraków Film Festival.

Around 250 films from around the world are shown at the Kraków Film Festival each year. Participation in the competition program gives the film an opportunity to compete for the coveted Golden Heynal award for best music film.

"Puuluup – kaablid autos veel" ("Puuluup – Cables Still in the Car") tells the story of unlikely duo Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson, who made it to the international stage playing the traditional Hiiu kannel, or talharpa, revitalizing the instrument in the process.

The film contrasts the glamor of life on stage with clips from the band's everyday life. It also provides a unique glimpse behind the scenes showing how the song they represented Estonia with at Eurovision in 2024 was created in collaboration with hip-hop band 5MIINUST.

Director Taavi Arus has followed Puuluup with his camera since 2017, creating several music videos for the band during that time.

This year's Kraków Film Festival takes place from May 31 to June. The festival brings hundreds of international filmmakers, producers and program directors to Poland every year.

More information about the 2026 Kraków Film Festival is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

