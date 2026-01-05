New documentary tells story of Estonian zombie-folk Eurovision stars Puuluup

This February, a new documentary film about Estonian zombie-folk duo Puuluup, who represented the country at Eurovision in 2024 alongside 5MIINUST, is set to be released in cinemas.

Taavi Arus' documentary "Puuluup – kaablid autos veel" ("Puuluup – Cables Still in the Car") tells the story of unlikely duo Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson, who made it to the international stage playing the traditional Hiiu kanal, or talharpa, revitalizing the instrument in the process.

Director Taavi Arus has a strong track record of bringing aspects Estonian music history to the big screen. In 2021, Arus released "Lil Estonia," which looked at the new generation of hip-hop, and in 2025, "Everybody is Doing Everything Wrong" captured the current new wave of Estonian punk music.

Arus has also worked as a cinematographer on films such as "Minu pere ja muud klounid" ("My Family and Other Clowns") and "Kikilipsuga mässaja" ("The Rebel with the Bow Tie") which tells the story of former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

The film, which will be released in Estonian cinemas on February 3, shares its name with a song from Puuluup's 2021 album "Viimane suusataja" ("The Last Skier").

