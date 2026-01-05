X!

New documentary tells story of Estonian zombie-folk Eurovision stars Puuluup

News
Puuluup.
Puuluup. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
News

This February, a new documentary film about Estonian zombie-folk duo Puuluup, who represented the country at Eurovision in 2024 alongside 5MIINUST, is set to be released in cinemas.

Taavi Arus' documentary "Puuluup – kaablid autos veel" ("Puuluup – Cables Still in the Car") tells the story of unlikely duo Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson, who made it to the international stage playing the traditional Hiiu kanal, or talharpa, revitalizing the instrument in the process.

Director Taavi Arus has a strong track record of bringing aspects Estonian music history to the big screen. In 2021, Arus released "Lil Estonia," which looked at the new generation of hip-hop, and in 2025, "Everybody is Doing Everything Wrong" captured the current new wave of Estonian punk music.

Arus has also worked as a cinematographer on films such as "Minu pere ja muud klounid" ("My Family and Other Clowns") and "Kikilipsuga mässaja" ("The Rebel with the Bow Tie") which tells the story of former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

The film, which will be released in Estonian cinemas on February 3, shares its name with a song from Puuluup's 2021 album "Viimane suusataja" ("The Last Skier").

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:28

Gallery: Tartu-Riga train takes first trip

19:01

New documentary tells story of Estonian zombie-folk Eurovision stars Puuluup

18:33

Estonia enters its swift era as 2026 bird of the year announced

17:54

Tartu Snow Park a hive of activity as winter weather finally arrives

17:25

Arrival of winter brings crowds to Ida-Viru County ski slopes

16:43

Survival handbook author: Everyone should have crisis plan in place

16:10

Small Saaremaa bakery closes doors as logistics costs balloon

15:48

Broker: 2025 was a 'difficult' year for Haapsalu real estate

15:45

Former Estonian PM: US a global power we would be foolish to shun or ignore

15:04

Mark Lajal out in Canberra after hard fought first round match

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:00

Former Estonian intelligence official: Baltic Sea cable damage incidental Updated

02.01

Russian Orthodox priest banned from entering Estonia on security grounds

03.01

Illegally parked vehicles removed from Estonia's Koidula border crossing

04.01

Elron launches Tallinn–Tapa train connection

10:05

Man who spray-painted 'Z' symbol on Estonia's Defense League HQ identified Updated

04.01

Finland releases video of raid on vessel suspected of cutting Baltic Sea cables

02.01

Hedgehog declared Estonia's Animal of the Year for 2026

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

10:37

2025 saw new cars sales cut in half in Estonia

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo