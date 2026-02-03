X!

Eurovision stars Puulup on new documentary: The director was hoping we'd fall out

News
Puuluup on ETV show
Puuluup on ETV show "Hommik Anuga." Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This week, a new documentary about Estonia's 2024 Eurovision stars Puuluup premiered in Tallinn. The band told ERR that director Taavi Arus was hoping they would fall out so it could be captured on film.

Speaking on ERR show "Ringvaade," Marko Veisson, who alongside Ramo Teder make up zombie-folk duo Puuluup, said he really enjoyed being followed everywhere by Taavi Arus during the filming of "Cables Still in the Car," the new documentary about the band.

Veisson said having a film crew in tow gave them extra credibility around other bands who were performing at the same concerts. Veisson's bandmate Ramo Teder, said the only problem for director Taavi Arus was the lack of drama during filming, adding that he had been hoping the band might even break up.

"It was a period of our lives and we became accustomed to it," said Teder.

"I'm really excited about this film, nervous even," said Marko Veisson.

"When you're in a band, you think you have some control over your public image and that you ought to be able to decide for yourself what you do and who you are. But then suddenly someone else, the director behind the editing desk, puts you in a context that you can't control, and you don't know what people will read into it."

Veisson described his bandmate Ramo Teder as very kind, good with children and polite. Teder is also able to be free and spontaneous, Veisson told ERR.

"Marko is a very thorough, wise and authoritative person with great concentration skills. When there are different options and we are asked what to do, everyone goes to Marko, not me," Teder laughed.

According to Teder, having spent so much time together, he and Veisson are now like an old married couple. "We argue about random things," Teder said.

"These are mostly small things that we've already got used to," added Veisson.

Veisson recalled that at one point director Taavi Arus asked him to say something good and also something bad about Teder. "Well, I had to think hard to come up with something, but then only the bad part was included in the film."

According to Teder, the film also had to be delayed for a while because there was no drama – everything was working out too well. "The director was waiting for us to split up and go our separate ways," Teder admitted.

"I'm such a vain person. You can't imagine how nice it is to be around other musicians backstage somewhere abroad and you have a cameraman and sound engineer carrying a big microphone with you," Veisson said.

"We thought that when the filming was over, we might hire a friend to just come along with us with an unplugged microphone. It adds a lot of credibility," he laughed.

***

"Puulup: Cables Still in the Car" is showing at cinemas across Estonia from February 3.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, ANnika Remmel

Source: "Ringvaade," interviewer Marko Reikop

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

PM: Estonia pushing Latvia to keep Rail Baltica construction on schedule

19:50

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

19:45

28 Estonian clubs sign joint appeal to UEFA over Russian 'solidarity funds'

19:33

British ambient house pioneers The Orb announce April Tallinn show

19:00

Eurovision stars Puulup on new documentary: The director was hoping we'd fall out

18:22

Estonia's Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony flag bearers announced

18:06

New high school admissions system delayed, sparking concerns over applications Updated

17:59

Local Pärnu legend Pudeli-Vovka remembered for his quirks and kindness

17:25

Tallinn resubmits Kopli detailed plan for residential, commercial area

16:51

Cold weather driving up price of electricity, putting production capacity to the test

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:10

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

02.02

Spotify price hike forcing users in Estonia to search for alternatives

31.01

Estonia weighs possible eastern border closure after Russia crossing

31.01

FBI controversial smartphone sting operation led to nearly 30 arrests in Estonia

02.02

Locals using unofficial ice roads in western Estonia

02.02

Half additional money earned after tax changes will go on day-to-day expenses

02.02

Estonia raises monthly conscript benefits by a third

09:31

Meteorologist: Deep freeze set to last through whole of February

09:47

Estonia's islands battle 'worse ice conditions in 10 years' amid ferry stoppages Updated

02.02

January in Estonia nearly 5 degrees colder than average

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo