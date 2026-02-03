Eurovision stars Puulup on new documentary: The director was hoping we'd fall out

This week, a new documentary about Estonia's 2024 Eurovision stars Puuluup premiered in Tallinn. The band told ERR that director Taavi Arus was hoping they would fall out so it could be captured on film.

Speaking on ERR show "Ringvaade," Marko Veisson, who alongside Ramo Teder make up zombie-folk duo Puuluup, said he really enjoyed being followed everywhere by Taavi Arus during the filming of "Cables Still in the Car," the new documentary about the band.

Veisson said having a film crew in tow gave them extra credibility around other bands who were performing at the same concerts. Veisson's bandmate Ramo Teder, said the only problem for director Taavi Arus was the lack of drama during filming, adding that he had been hoping the band might even break up.

"It was a period of our lives and we became accustomed to it," said Teder.

"I'm really excited about this film, nervous even," said Marko Veisson.

"When you're in a band, you think you have some control over your public image and that you ought to be able to decide for yourself what you do and who you are. But then suddenly someone else, the director behind the editing desk, puts you in a context that you can't control, and you don't know what people will read into it."

Veisson described his bandmate Ramo Teder as very kind, good with children and polite. Teder is also able to be free and spontaneous, Veisson told ERR.

"Marko is a very thorough, wise and authoritative person with great concentration skills. When there are different options and we are asked what to do, everyone goes to Marko, not me," Teder laughed.

According to Teder, having spent so much time together, he and Veisson are now like an old married couple. "We argue about random things," Teder said.

"These are mostly small things that we've already got used to," added Veisson.

Veisson recalled that at one point director Taavi Arus asked him to say something good and also something bad about Teder. "Well, I had to think hard to come up with something, but then only the bad part was included in the film."

According to Teder, the film also had to be delayed for a while because there was no drama – everything was working out too well. "The director was waiting for us to split up and go our separate ways," Teder admitted.

"I'm such a vain person. You can't imagine how nice it is to be around other musicians backstage somewhere abroad and you have a cameraman and sound engineer carrying a big microphone with you," Veisson said.

"We thought that when the filming was over, we might hire a friend to just come along with us with an unplugged microphone. It adds a lot of credibility," he laughed.

"Puulup: Cables Still in the Car" is showing at cinemas across Estonia from February 3.

