Estonian movies take center stage at 2025 London Baltic Film Festival

Scene from
Scene from "Rolling Papers." Source: Rolling Papers
This year's London Baltic Film Festival (LBFF), which showcases some of the top features and short films from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for U.K. audiences, gets underway on November 7.

LBFF is the U.K.'s only celebration of cinema from the three Baltic countries, offering a unique lens into the lives, history and culture of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Rooted in the region's complex history and shifting political landscapes, Baltic cinema is a fascinating blend of historical context, cultural exploration and artistic expression.

 This year's festival features a full program of Estonian short films, including Anna Hints' and Tushar Prakash's 2024 movie "Sauna Day," Liisi Grünberg's "Miisufy" and more.

Helen Takkin's feature "Life and Love" ("Elu ja armastus"), based on a novel by A.H. Tammsaare will also be shown during the festival, as will Meel Paliale's "Rolling Papers" ("Pikad paberid").

The latter was submitted by the Estonian Film Institute (EFI)  for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars.

The 2025 London Baltic Film Festival takes place from Friday, November 7 until Wednesday November 12 at The Garden Cinema in London.

More information about the 2025 London Baltic Film Festival is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

