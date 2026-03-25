First ever Estonian Film Month to celebrate local cinema

Estonia is launching its first annual Estonian Film Month in April, celebrating domestic cinema and films with screenings, awards and educational programs nationwide.

Organized by the Estonian Film Institute (EFI), the month-long event aims to celebrate local film culture and showcase the diversity and quality of domestic productions. The goal is to pave the way for an a new annual tradition.

Next month's celebration coincides with Estonian Film Day on April 30, marking the 1912 screening of Johannes Pääsuke's landmark film "Utochkin's Flight (Over Tartu)," which documented the first motorized flight over Estonia by test pilot Sergei Utochkin.

Sigrid Saag, the festival's lead organizer, said the idea of a dedicated, annual event was shared by many across the industry.

While Estonian Film Day has been celebrated on a larger scale in the past, she added, "now it became Estonian Film Month, because it seemed impossible to fit the entire field into a single day."

Saag emphasized the richness of contemporary Estonian cinema, with acclaimed filmmakers and movies to suit every audience.

"We also have a growing new generation of filmmakers exploring fresh themes, further enriching our cultural landscape," she added.

The month-long program will feature film screenings, exhibitions, special campaigns and other cultural activities, as well as promote film education among students. From April 1–12, schools are encouraged to bring students to theaters to see Estonian films and hold post-screening class discussions.

The Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) will also be presented on April 24.

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