X!

First ever Estonian Film Month to celebrate local cinema

News
Scene from
Scene from "Our Erika." Source: Liisabet Valdoja
News

Estonia is launching its first annual Estonian Film Month in April, celebrating domestic cinema and films with screenings, awards and educational programs nationwide.

Organized by the Estonian Film Institute (EFI), the month-long event aims to celebrate local film culture and showcase the diversity and quality of domestic productions. The goal is to pave the way for an a new annual tradition.

Next month's celebration coincides with Estonian Film Day on April 30, marking the 1912 screening of Johannes Pääsuke's landmark film "Utochkin's Flight (Over Tartu)," which documented the first motorized flight over Estonia by test pilot Sergei Utochkin.

Sigrid Saag, the festival's lead organizer, said the idea of a dedicated, annual event was shared by many across the industry.

While Estonian Film Day has been celebrated on a larger scale in the past, she added, "now it became Estonian Film Month, because it seemed impossible to fit the entire field into a single day."

Saag emphasized the richness of contemporary Estonian cinema, with acclaimed filmmakers and movies to suit every audience.

"We also have a growing new generation of filmmakers exploring fresh themes, further enriching our cultural landscape," she added.

The month-long program will feature film screenings, exhibitions, special campaigns and other cultural activities, as well as promote film education among students. From April 1–12, schools are encouraged to bring students to theaters to see Estonian films and hold post-screening class discussions.

The Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) will also be presented on April 24.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:40

Opposition lambasts Estonia's poor drone defense after Auvere incident

10:57

Expert: Estonians are a nation of gardeners

10:20

Estonian rapper noted for his work on integration passes away

10:06

Minister wants to ban children younger than 10 from riding electric scooters

09:47

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney Updated

09:39

Minister: Deal in place for 155 mm munitions factory in Estonia

09:10

First ever Estonian Film Month to celebrate local cinema

08:33

Bright object passing over South Estonia's skies picked up by volunteer camera network

24.03

Mortgage payments likely to rise as six-month Euribor spikes

24.03

Decathlon legend pledges to sign no-confidence motion against Kersti Kaljulaid as EOK chief

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:47

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney Updated

23.03

Collapse of Atlantic current system would leave Estonia with harsh winters and warm summers

23.03

Price of diesel breaks all-time record in Estonia

24.03

Mortgage payments likely to rise as six-month Euribor spikes

24.03

Several new high-rises planned in Tallinn's Maakri Quarter

10:20

Estonian rapper noted for his work on integration passes away

23.03

Ministry wants Population Register to list up to 2 native languages ​​

08:33

Bright object passing over South Estonia's skies picked up by volunteer camera network

24.03

Tallinn cruise season gets off to an early start due to Middle East crisis

24.03

Estonia kept fuel excise duty hikes info from European Commission since 2020

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo