Gallery: Estonian Olympic champ Erika Salumäe biopic premieres in Tallinn

German Golub's debut feature "Our Erika" premiered in Tallinn Monday, tracing Estonian track cyclist Erika Salumäe's journey from orphanage to Olympic gold.

Featuring Karolin Jürise in the title role, the film tells the inspiring story of Erika Salumäe, who overcame a difficult childhood and challenging youth to become a world-record-setting Olympic champion.

Growing up in Elva, Salumäe faced an abusive step-grandmother, dashed dreams and self-serving help, highlighting that every nation needs a hero, but few ever ask what the hero themselves needs.

Despite the hardships she faced, according to Golub, Salumäe is known as a powerful athlete, politician and the one who, in 1988, following the Summer Games in Seoul, was celebrated in Tallinn's Town Hall Square as Estonia's Olympic hero, met with cries of "Our Erika!"

Following her gold medal for Team USSR, Salumäe won Team Estonia's first post-occupation Olympic gold in the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona.

Erika Salumäe on the podium at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. Source: ETV

She is also a two-time world champion, and from 1982 to 1989 set 15 world records in her field.

"'Our Erika' is my way of sharing something important with viewers — humanity — and let them step, however briefly, into Erika Salumäe's shoes," the Student Oscar-winning director said. "To see that behind every heroic feat is a child fighting to be loved and to persevere for that cause."

Filming took place in 2024 and 2025 across five countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Georgia.

Producers include Marju Lepp and Manfred Vainokivi of Filmivabrik, with co-producers Armin Karu, Toomas Ili, Uljana Kim, Marta Romanova-Jekabsone and Inga Pranevska, cinematography by Rein Kotov and production design by Jaana Jüris.

"Our Erika" will hit theaters nationwide on February 13.

