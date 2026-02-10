X!

Estonian sports museum showcases country's first ever Winter Olympics appearance

News
Estonians at the 1928 St. Moritz Winter Olympics. From left: Johannes Villemson, Christfried Burmeister, Aleksander Mitt and Eduard Hiiop.
Estonians at the 1928 St. Moritz Winter Olympics. From left: Johannes Villemson, Christfried Burmeister, Aleksander Mitt and Eduard Hiiop. Source: Eesti Spordi- ja Olümpiamuuseum
News

Estonia has sent a total of 32 competitors, 16 women and 16 men, to the ongoing Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy, but 100 years ago when the games were yet young, things were much more modest.

The earliest Winter Olympics–related items in the Tartu-based Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum ( Eesti Spordi- ja Olümpiamuuseum) date back to the 1928 Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

This was just a few years after Estonia had become an independent nation, and so it was a source of national pride then as now to be represented at the games.

St. Moritz was the second ever Winter Olympics. By a strange twist of fate, at the debut games in 1924 held in Chamonix, France, the Estonian flag intended for the opening ceremony made it to the event, but the athletes did not get to compete. That disappointment had been rectified by the time of the St. Moritz games four years later, when Estonia was represented, albeit by just two competitors.

Christfried Burmeister's diploma for the 10,000-meter speed skate at the 1928 St. Moritz games, awarded despite the race not being full run, due to weather conditions. Source: Eesti Spordi- ja Olümpiamuuseum

It is worth calling to mind that so far as things went for Estonia, the oldest competitive winter sport was not cross-country skiing, which the country had major success in some eight decades later, but ice-based activities like speed skating: Indeed the two Estonians who competed at St. Moritz were men's speed skaters, Aleksander Mitt and Christfried Burmeister.

Burmeister was particularly successful at those games. The museum's collection includes four Olympic diplomas (nowadays awarded to top eight finishers) he picked up, for distances ranging from 500 to 10,000 meters, all from the 1928 games. His best result was 15th place in the 1,500-meter speed skate. The diploma for the 10,000 meters (pictured) is also unusual – that event at the 1928 Olympics was never finished: Due to rapidly warming weather and changing ice conditions, the event was not completed and no medals were awarded.

To mark the Milan–Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics, the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum chose 10 items from Estonia's winter sports past, which are featuring on Vikerraadio broadcasts between February 9 and February 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

Trail camera captures deer feeding time in the forest

18:10

Older Estonian women trade aerobics for barbells in 60+ gym class

17:41

Estonian sports museum showcases country's first ever Winter Olympics appearance

17:06

Estonia holds on to 12th spot in corruption perception index

16:37

Gallery: Estonian Olympic champ Erika Salumäe biopic premieres in Tallinn

15:59

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

15:53

Riigikogu presidential election votes set for early September

15:28

Lithuania removes Estonian skating coach from Winter Olympics team

14:55

Expert on Epstein files: Who exactly benefits from the chaos?

14:21

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

09.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

09.02

Behind the scenes of Estonia's newly opened Saaremaa–Hiiumaa ice road

09.02

Estonia to open more ice roads as ferries continue to struggle

09.02

FM: Difficult to look Ukrainians in the eye after President Karis' comments

08:54

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

06.02

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

11:05

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

08.02

German wargame simulating Baltic attack dismissed as 'insulting' and 'nonsense'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo