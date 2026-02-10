Estonian mixed curling pair's Winter Olympics come to an end with loss to Czechs

"It wasn't our best end and they made good shots. The start was actually okay. The first two," Lill told ERR post-match.

Kaldvee said more accurate shots were lacking at their Olympics overall. "It's a simple game, make better shots and you win," she said. "We probably weren't able to adapt to the conditions as quickly as would have been necessary. [But] We gave everything in every game."

The Czechs and the Estonians were playing for pride, since neither team was in with a chance of making the medals games starting Tuesday.

Harri Lill on the ice as the Czech pair look on. Source: Hendrik Osula / Team Estonia

Both teams took two wins and suffered six losses in the round-robin preliminaries. While one of Estonia's wins was against Sweden, now in the gold-silver final against the U.S., Monday's game against the Czechs was effectively the play-off for the wooden spoon prize.

Estonia took its wins against Sweden plus a surprise win over Canada; the Czechs beat South Korea and Norway meanwhile.

"Of course the emotion wasn't very positive, but we certainly hadn't given up," Lill continued. "We came to give our maximum anyway. You can't come here to play like a tourist. Every place still counts, but this time it was like this."

Marie Kaldvee in action against the Czechs. Source: Hendrik Osula / Team Estonia

Of the young Czech pair of Julie Zelingrova and Vit Chabicovsky, Estonia's coach Steffen Walstad said ahead of the game they were a "very young, talented team."

"When they play well, they play at a very high level; when they play poorly, they can also be very poor," he noted. "That's part of the game when you are a young team still gaining experience. We just have to focus on our own game," Walstad added.

On the day, Estonia scored two points right in the first end, but the Czechs went on to take the lead thanks to an excellent third end in which they collected as many as four points. Estonia then managed just the one point with their power play, while before the final end they were 7:4 down, with the Czechs also holding last-stone advantage.

Estonia fans at the mixed curling doubles match versus the Czech Republic. Source: Hendrik Osula / Team Estonia

By that point, Estonia needed at least three points on the scoreboard, but on the final shots, they were unable to set up the necessary positioning and instead, the Czech Republic even stole one more point.

Kaldvee and Lill's overall results in the round-robin, which started last Wednesday ahead of the main opening ceremony, were:

9:7 Loss to Switzerland..

to Switzerland.. 10:5 Loss to Great Britain

to Great Britain 7:5 Win against Sweden

against Sweden 7:4 Loss against Italy.

against Italy. 6:5 Loss to Norway.

to Norway. 8:6 Win over Canada.

over Canada. 9:3 Loss against South Korea.

against South Korea. 5:3 Loss to the U.S.

to the U.S. 8:4 Loss to the Czech Republic.

Scottish pair Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat, representing Great Britain, are through to Monday's semifinals with a near-flawless 8:1 record, joined by Sweden, the U.S. and Italy. The Great Britain team however suffered a shock 9:3 semifinal defeat against Sweden, a team Estonia defeated, while the U.S. overcame Italy 9:8. This means the two hot favorites, Italy and Great Britain, will play off Tuesday for the bronze medal, while Sweden and the U.S. will play for gold/silver.

As to whether Kaldvee and Lill will stay on in Italy to cheer on the rest of Team Estonia, Lill said: "Honestly, I don't know, so far we've been focused on curling," Lill replied. "We'll probably sit down and discuss what we think of this tournament and then see."

He similarly would not be drawn on whether the same pair will compete at the next Winter Games in four years' time in the French Alps. "I'm glad that people supported us at all. I'd like to thank all the fans who were here at home and those who were at the arena. The atmosphere was very good, but today I don't know anything. We'll talk about it," he chuckled.

