President Alar Karis in flying visit to Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Alar Karis at the speed skating rinkside ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, as Estonian competitor Marten Liiv skates by.
Alar Karis at the speed skating rinkside ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, as Estonian competitor Marten Liiv skates by. Source: Raigo Pajula / Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
President Alar Karis is in Italy for the opening of the XXV Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, providing an extra boost to Team Estonia.

"Unfortunately, I can't stay here very long. But I will attend the opening and will definitely try to meet our athletes. Maybe watch the Nordic combined as well, but then I still have to head back, because work is waiting in Estonia," Karis told ERR in an interview. "I am the President of the Republic of Estonia, not the Republic's 'super-foreign minister,' who is constantly traveling around."

"So I hope we collect a few medals. I'll go where the hopes are the highest. In Paris, we finished fourth — I arrived just in time for the final touch. Maybe things will go better here," he went on, referring to fencer Nelli Differt being just outside the medals in the women's epee at the 2024 summer games.

The head of state was at those games too, and contrasted the set ups, seasons aside: The compact Paris facilities compared with the winter Olympics, dispersed between Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, around 350 kilometers apart.

President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis chatting to Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv, one of the 32-person Team Estonia at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Source: Raigo Pajula / Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

"In that sense Paris was ideal — everything was together. But choices have to be made, travel a bit, and be there when something happens," the president said.

First Lady Sirje Karis is also known to be a biathlon fan. "There's probably hope of making it to at least one competition," the president added. "We'll try to be there, and I hope to sit down behind my wife and watch how our national team is doing," he continued.

"If they're there to greet us at the airport afterwards, then we'll know exactly how many medals there were. Expectations are always high. Some pessimists say, why did we send anyone here at all. I've always been of the opinion that we should send them — and then bring home a few medals as well."

Olympic village bunk with a Team Estonia jacket. Source: Kiur Kaasik / Delfi Meedia

Team Estonia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

32 competitors, 16 women and 16 men, are representing Estonia at the Milano Cortina games.

Mixed curling duo Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee have already been in action, as their round robin preliminaries started before the opening event.

Other names to look out for are reigning and two-time European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina and men's figure skater Aleksandr Selevko; brother-sister freestyle skiing duo Henry and Kelly Sildaru, the latter a bronze medalist at the last olympics in Beijing; Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves; ski jumper Artti Aigro and speed skater Marten Liiv (pictured).

The rest of the team are: Hanna Gret Teder (women's slalom and women's giant slalom), Tormis Laine (men's giant slalom and men's slalom); Regina Ermits, Susan Külm, Johanna Talihärm and Tuuli Tomingas (women's biathlon relay team); Mark-Markos Kehva, Jakob Kulbin, Kristo Siimer and Rene Zahkna (all in the men's biathlon relay team); Kaidy Kaasiku, Keidy Kaasiku, Teiloora Ojaste, Mariel Merlii Pulles and Teesi Tuul (women's cross country skiing); Alvar Johannes Alev, Karl Sebastian Dremljuga and Martin Himma (men's cross country skiing); Grete-Mia Meentalo (women's freestyle skiing); Dārta Zunte (skeleton luge); Ruubert Teder (men's Nordic combined); Kaimar Vagul (men's ski jumping); Mai Brit Teder (women's snowboarding).

At Friday's opening ceremony, the Estonian flag will be carried by Johanna Talihärm and Marten Liiv, at two different locations.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Source: ERR Sport interviewer Maarja Värv.

