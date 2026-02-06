X!

17-year-old Estonian footballer signs to Saint-Étienne for over €1 million

News
Marten-Chris Paalberg signing for Saint-Étienne, with former player Loïc Perrin.
Marten-Chris Paalberg signing for Saint-Étienne, with former player Loïc Perrin. Source: asse.fr
News

Young Estonian striker Marten-Chris Paalberg has become the first player from the Estonian Meistriliiga to break the €1 million transfer mark, after signing for French legends AS Saint-Étienne, Postimees reported.

The 17-year-old, who signed from Meistriliiga side Pärnu JK Vaprus, brings his former club a 20 percent cut of the €1 million signing fee. He said, "The project they presented to me really spoke to me," adding, "I'm not joining a youth team — I'll be playing men's football."

Paalberg's agent, Harri Ojamaa, began working with both the player and Vaprus in September, and said interest from clubs emerged "within days" at the end of the September transfer window.

Saint-Étienne were not the only team interested: Clubs from Europe's top five leagues — Serie A (Italy), La Liga (Spain), Bundesliga (Germany), and the English Premier League (EPL) — were all reportedly in the running. Around half a dozen EPL clubs, including Brentford, Bournemouth, and Brighton, were among those interested, Pärnu Postimees reported.

Paalberg's breakout season came last year with Pärnu Vaprus, and his contract with Saint-Étienne runs until 2028. The team had shown interest in November, but the deal was delayed due to Paalberg still being a minor.

The previous Estonian transfer record was set in 1999 when Danish club Aalborg paid €950,000 to FC Flora for striker Andres Oper.

AS Saint-Étienne, based in the commune of the same name in eastern-central France, currently competes in the second tier Ligue 2, though they were for decades a fixture at the top level and were runners-up to Bayern Munich in the 1976 European Cup final. The club retains somewhat of a cult following, and U.K. 1990s indie-dance act Saint Etienne were supposedly named after the team.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Estonia hands Russia diplomatic not over night-time border closures

17:19

17-year-old Estonian footballer signs to Saint-Étienne for over €1 million

16:54

Auvere oil shale power plant back up and running

16:20

Justice ministry: Stake in media delivery company Levira must be maintained

15:58

12 Estonian defense firms picked for €1.8 million development support

15:41

Tartu-Riga train changes hit rural Southern Estonia hardest

15:04

Georgian artist meets Estonia's late painter Paul Kondas in new show

14:33

Experts: Government laying ground for not endorsing Karis second term

14:02

Estonian e-residency program brought in €125 million in 2025

13:24

Toronto-born actor Alden Kirss has 'no regrets' about Estonian theater career

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:18

Estonia to close border crossing points at night after 'irrational' Russian behavior Updated

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

05.02

PM: Karis' latest Ukraine remarks clash with Estonia's core values Updated

05.02

Wise co-founder on life in London and company's new Tallinn office

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

04.02

€500m investment to transform Tallinn's Ülemiste into international hub

10:09

Tallinn-area icebreaking begins next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over Updated

08:52

Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel suffers explosion in Gulf of Finland

04.02

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

04.02

Estonia's sea level may reach record lows, threatening island ferry services

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo