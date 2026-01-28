X!

Estonians in the Bundesliga: Mets' St. Pauli lose, Hein's Werder Bremen salvage a draw


Karol Mets (in white) blocks a cross from Leipzig's Xaver Schlager. Source: SCANPIX/dpa/picture-alliance
Estonia's two Bundesliga representatives saw scant fortunes Tuesday night, playing against two of the top German league's high-flyers.

Defender and national team captain Karol Mets' St. Pauli drew 1:1 at home thanks to a stoppage time penalty against RB Leipzig, while 'keeper Karl Jakob Hein, on loan from Arsenal to Werder Bremen, had to endure a 2:0 home loss to Hoffenheim.

In the St. Pauli v. Leipzig game, the visitors took the lead in the 66th minute, when winger Yan Diomande found the net after a corner, but striker Martijn Kaars rescued a point for the home side with a clinical penalty in the third minute of stoppage time. Mets started and played the whole 90 minutes.

Karl Jakob Hein Source: ERR

Over at the Weser Stadium, Hoffenheim midfielder Alexander Prass put the visitors ahead shortly before halftime, while Grischa Prömel doubled the lead just a few minutes after the break, by which time Hoffenheim were down to 10 men after midfielder Wouter Burger was sent off. Despite this handicap, Hoffenheim held on for the win. In any case, since Hein did not start, he did not have to see the ball pass him by, and may have improved his chances of a future start.

Werder Bremen are now 15th with 18 points off 19 games played in the season, two spots ahead of St. Pauli on 14 points.

Hoffenheim and Leipzig are third and fourth in the league now.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever



