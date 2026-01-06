Estonian international winger Sinjavski signs for Czech side Banik Ostrava

Estonian national team winger Vlasi Sinjavski has switched one Czech top-flight side for another after sealing a move from Bohemians to Banik Ostrava.

Banik Ostrava will be Sinjavski's fourth Czech club, with the Narva-born Estonian international having already represented MFK Karviná and Slovácko before moving to Bohemians in July.

Sinjavski has impressed in his 10 games for the Prague-based side this season, leading to interest from a number of leading Czech clubs. In the end, the 29-year-old opted to make the move away from the Czech capital to Banik Ostrava, who currently lie joint 14th in the 16-team Czech top-flight, ahead of Dukla Prague and Slovácko on goal difference.

"I am happy that I played for Bohemians. They will definitely remain in my heart, even though it was only a short time. Every time I went out to play, I felt the support of the fans. Thank you very much," Sinjavski said in a statement posted on his former club's official website.

According to Banik Ostrava's sporting director, and former West Ham United goalkeeper Ludek Mikloško, the club made the move for Sinjavski as they needed to strengthen their left flank and the Estonian's versatility was considered a major advantage.

"We believe he will add both quality and experience to the team," Mikloško said.

"This is another step forward in my career, even though Banik are currently near the bottom of the table," said Sinjavski. "But after coming to the Czech Republic, I see them as a big and strong club that has also played in European competitions for two years."

"I believe that we will rise again in the spring. The fans are special, I have always enjoyed the atmosphere there, even as an opponent," Sinjavski Estonian international, who signed a three-year contract with Banik, including an option to extend his stay.

With the Czech league currently on its winter break, Banik will be aiming to improve considerably in the remainder of the season. Sinjavski's new side picked up just 14 points from their opening 19 games, 5 points behind Bohemians in 12th. Slavia Prague lead the table with 45 points and are yet to be beaten in the league this season.

