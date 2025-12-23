Estonian men's national football team now ranked 130th in the world

The Estonian men's national football team rounds out 2025 placed 130th in the FIFA football world rankings.

Estonia lies immediately behind Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Zimbabwe, and just ahead of Rwanda, Nicaragua, and Guinea-Bissau. Estonia is also ranked ahead of Latvia (140th in the world) and Lithuania (146th), but behind two of Europe's smallest nations, Luxembourg (103rd) and the Faroe Islands (125th), who famously beat the Czech Republic at home in October, and narrowly missed out on making the final qualifier playoffs.

Neighboring Finland is ranked 75th in the table.

Estonia failed to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup in North America, after finishing fourth in qualifying Group I, with four points.

At the other end of the table, Spain is top, followed by Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia.

