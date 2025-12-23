X!

Estonian men's national football team now ranked 130th in the world

News
Estonia v. Moldova FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier, Tuesday, October 14, 2025.
Estonia v. Moldova FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier, Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian men's national football team rounds out 2025 placed 130th in the FIFA football world rankings.

Estonia lies immediately behind Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Zimbabwe, and just ahead of Rwanda, Nicaragua, and Guinea-Bissau. Estonia is also ranked ahead of Latvia (140th in the world) and Lithuania (146th), but behind two of Europe's smallest nations, Luxembourg (103rd) and the Faroe Islands (125th), who famously beat the Czech Republic at home in October, and narrowly missed out on making the final qualifier playoffs.

Neighboring Finland is ranked 75th in the table.

Estonia failed to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup in North America, after finishing fourth in qualifying Group I, with four points.

At the other end of the table, Spain is top, followed by Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Christmas peace to be declared in Tallinn and Tartu on Wednesday

19:52

Number of births in Estonia could hit another record low in 2025

19:46

Surrealist artist Navitrolla unveils long-lost early works in new Tartu exhibition

19:24

Wizz Air launches direct flights between Tallinn and Tirana

18:39

Raadio 2's 2025 Hit of the Year vote reaches final stages

18:00

China's EU dairy tariffs will have indirect impact on Estonian businesses

17:24

Transmission capacity with Latvia misses Estonian producers' expectations

16:59

Estonian men's national football team now ranked 130th in the world

16:01

Estonians jailed for defacing monument on orders of Russian intelligence

15:32

Henri Veesaar's North Carolina get big NCAA win

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16:01

Estonians jailed for defacing monument on orders of Russian intelligence

22.12

Ülemiste bombing suspect identified as well-known hacker

22.12

Baltics being paved over even despite population loss

21.12

60-year-old man detained following Ülemiste shopping center explosion

12:24

Wait times to cross Estonian-Russian border in Narva stretch to 12 hours

14:56

Crashed drone in Tartu County: Investigation finds no evidence Estonia was a target

22.12

Estonia inks €290 million South Korean Chunmoo MLRS deal

10:32

Flu hits epidemic level in Estonia

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

08:18

High Representative Kaja Kallas says Estonian PM short on resolve at EU level

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo