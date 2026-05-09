Estonian footballer Erik Sorga leaves 'boring, expensive' Faroe Islands

Estonian national team player Erik Sorga is leaving Faroese club Havnar Bóltfelag (HB) after seven games, citing a difficulty in adjusting to the spartan but costly lifestyle there.

Sorga, 26, an attacking midfielder, only joined HB in February, but found it hard to settle in in the Faroes, football portal soccernet.ee reported.

"I'll say this — in that country, there's nothing to do besides work. I don't want to speak badly about it, but it's a very boring country. It's extremely expensive, the most expensive country I've ever been to, and on top of that there are very high taxes on everything," he said.

"Food is very expensive, and the weather changes every 10 minutes: Sunshine, snow, rain, strong wind and cold. I'm lucky I don't have to pay for my apartment, because otherwise my entire salary have gone on rent," he continued.

"On top of that, I lived alone in a very poor apartment and hadn't seen my family at all. It was the hardest period of my career," Sorga, whose daughter was born last year, continued.

"I simply couldn't handle it mentally. I want to enjoy life and be happy, and if I don't feel that way, there's no point in continuing. Every day here is the same. We don't have a team bus, we don't stay in hotels, we don't have team catering, and so on. We always travel to matches on our own. Football-wise, there were no problems — only in my personal life. It was a good lesson for me. Now I know better what kind of conditions and decisions to consider in the future," Sorga said.

Sorga's club career outside of Estonia has included stints in the U.S., The Netherlands, Sweden, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and most recently Vietnam.

During his time in the Faroes, Sorga played seven times for HB in premier league matches and in one cup match, scoring no goals.

Sorga confirmed to soccernet.ee that he has already held some talks about a possible next club, adding no concrete offer is yet on the table.

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