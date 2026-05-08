Two Estonians take silver medals at European powerlifting champs

Three Estonian athletes were competing in the open class this time: one woman, Karmen Kaljula (in the below 69 kg category), and two men, Agris Reppo and Margus Silbaum, both in the under 93 kg category.

Kaljula (pictured) withdrew from last year's championship due to health reasons, and while she usually competes in the -76 kg category, this time she moved down a weight class. This proved to have been the right move in Pilsen. In the squat, she successfully lifted 175 kg, then 185 kg, and 195 kg; the latter two weights are new women's domestic records as well.

This also bode well for the bench press, Kaljula's strongest discipline, and she opened with an Estonian record attempt of 152.5 kg. While the first lift failed due to technical reasons, on her second attempt, she was not only successful but also managed to get to 157.5 kg on her third attempt, staying in the gold medal position in the individual discipline until a lighter competitor surpassed the same weight threshold.

Next for Kaljula came the deadlift, which required a strategic approach in taking competitors' results into account. Her opening lift of 177.5 kg was successful, as was her second attempt, 10 kg heavier at 187.5 kg. A successful third attempt, at 202.5 kg, would have earned her a bronze medal in the individual discipline and fourth place overall, but unfortunately the bar slipped from her hands. With a total of 540 kg, she finished in sixth place in the individual deadlift.

Altogether, Kaljula set eight new Estonian open-class records.

As for the men, Reppo's preparation was hampered by injury, and so he had to approach the first two disciplines — squat and bench press — more tentatively. He recorded 175 kg in the squat and 140 kg in the bench press. As it turned out, the injury did not interfere with his plans to go after a medal in the deadlift, and a successful PNB of 315 kg on his third attempt earned him a silver medal, 15 kg below the gold medal winner. Reppo finished the competition in 13th place overall.

Silbaum, who narrowly missed out on a medal last year, successfully posted 295 kg in the squat and 205 kg in the bench press. Unfortunately, however, he had to withdraw from the deadlift after developing back pain during the bench press.

At the competition overall, Estonian athletes have won two total medals (thanks to Kirke Prii and Eliise Mikomägi) and eight individual discipline medals at this year's European Championships.

The competition continues with the masters categories, where Estonia will be represented by Kalju Abner in the M3 (60+) age group and Günther Koovit in the M2 (50+) category.

The official event page is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!