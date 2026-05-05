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Estonia's national rugby team loses 51-0 to Norway

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Scrum during the match between Estonia (in blue) and Norway.
Scrum during the match between Estonia (in blue) and Norway. Source: Michael Kennedy
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The Estonian national rugby union team went down 51–0 at home in their Rugby Europe Conference game against Norway on Saturday.

Norway came to the national cricket and rugby ground at Tiskre, just outside Tallinn, having beaten the Estonians 58–10 last year, so the result, played before around 200 spectators, represented a slight closing of that points gap.

Norway's points all came from nine tries, three of them converted.

Coach Graham Smith said while Norway was clearly the stronger team, Estonia gave its all and played with commitment, pointing the way to further improvement.

Fly-half Marvin Üürike returned to international rugby after a long break of several years and led Estonia's attacking play throughout the match, and was one of the team's standout performers.

Making his 50th appearance, Norwegian center Fredrik Skovly was named man of the match.

The women's national team are set to make history on Saturday, May 16, in playing Latvia at home in the first ever full 15-a-side international match for Estonia.

The official Rugby Estonia site is here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

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