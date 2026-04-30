Bolt signs sponsorship deal with Estonian prospective F1 driver Paul Aron

Aron, who was born and raised in Tallinn, is this season a test and reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team.

Bolt says this puts him just a step away from becoming the first Estonian to get a full F1 drive.

"Like Paul, we are also from Estonia, and we see in him the same ambition and determination that have driven Bolt's international success. For us, it is vital to support Estonian talent, those who are achieving top-level results on the global stage," Bolt's founder and CEO Markus Villig said.

As part of the deal, Bolt's logo will already be visible on Aron's helmet and official driver cap during the rest of the ongoing 2026 season and will remain so in the future.

"Support from Bolt—a company that has grown from Estonia into a global success story—is highly motivating. It shows what Estonians are capable of achieving on a world-class level," Aron himself said via a press release.

Aron, 22, came third in the 2024 F2 season. He debuted in Formula One machinery with Alpine at the 2024 post-season test. He also got free practice experience with Sauber last season.

Paul Aron's older brother Ralf is also a top race car driver.

No Estonian has yet started an F1 Grand Prix: Back in 2003, Marko Asmer tested with the then Williams team; Jüri Vips took part in a free practice session in 2022 with Red Bull, when he was a test driver for that team.

Grands Prix typically attract tens of millions of viewers, with TV revenues exceeding the one billion euro mark for a season.

Round 4 of the 22-race 2026 F1 season takes place this weekend in Miami.

Alpine's starting drivers are Pierre Gasly (France) and Franco Colapinto (Argentina). The team is French, though based at Enstone in Oxfordshire, England.

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