Estonian driver Paul Aron in action during free practice at Abu Dhabi GP

Estonian driver Paul Aron got another chance to participate in free practice behind the wheel of an Alpine car ahead of the final stage of this year's F1 season in Abu Dhabi.

A total of nine drivers who are not among the main 20 in the 2025 F1 series took to the track for the first free practice session of the Abu Dhabi GP. Aron completed 26 laps with a best time of 1 minute 25.204 seconds.

Of the so-called rookies, only Japan's Ryo Hirakawa (Haas) was faster than Aron, with a time of 1 minute 24.934 seconds, which was 11th best overall. Aron's teammate Franco Colapinto, who will continue as Alpine's main driver next season, clocked the tenth fastest time (1 minute 24.855 seconds). Colapinti was 0.349 seconds faster than Aron.

Aron competed for the Sauber team in the Silverstone GP free practice at the beginning of July and then took part in the Hungarian GP a month later. He also represented Alpine during free practice in Italy and Mexico.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

