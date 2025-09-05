Estonian driver Paul Aron spins out of free practice session at Italian GP

Before Friday, 21-year-old Aron had participated in two free practice sessions in the F1 series, but after an agreement was reached with Apline, he did so with another team – Sauber.

Before Friday, 21-year-old Aron had participated in two free practice sessions in the F1 series, but after an agreement was reached with Apline, he did so with another team – Sauber.

"We had an honest discussion with Sauber, (during which they said), they would not give me all the information because Sauber and Alpine are competitors," Aron told ERR in August.

"I was given as much information as I needed and learned a few things that Alpine wanted to know, but in the bigger picture, after the first free practice session, I was no longer allowed around the engineers and was not given any more information," he said.

On Friday, Aron finally got to drive his first free practice session for Alpine in Italy, replacing Argentine driver Franco Colapinto. Unfortunately, the Estonian spun out when going into the fourth corner.

que hace paul aron pisando la tierra y trompeando a 80kmh pic.twitter.com/X7dRvw74ui — Tino (@TinoCLeclerc) September 5, 2025

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) was fastest in the first free practice session, beating his teammate Charles Leclerc by 0.169 seconds. Aron ended in 20th place (+2.036).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!