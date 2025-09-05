X!

Estonian driver Paul Aron spins out of free practice session at Italian GP

News
Paul Aron.
Paul Aron. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Before Friday, 21-year-old Aron had participated in two free practice sessions in the F1 series, but after an agreement was reached with Apline, he did so with another team – Sauber.

Before Friday, 21-year-old Aron had participated in two free practice sessions in the F1 series, but after an agreement was reached with Apline, he did so with another team – Sauber.

"We had an honest discussion with Sauber, (during which they said), they would not give me all the information because Sauber and Alpine are competitors," Aron told ERR in August.

"I was given as much information as I needed and learned a few things that Alpine wanted to know, but in the bigger picture, after the first free practice session, I was no longer allowed around the engineers and was not given any more information," he said.

On Friday, Aron finally got to drive his first free practice session for Alpine in Italy, replacing Argentine driver Franco Colapinto. Unfortunately, the Estonian spun out when going into the fourth corner.

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) was fastest in the first free practice session, beating his teammate Charles Leclerc by 0.169 seconds. Aron ended in 20th place (+2.036).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

05.09

EU representative: Political ads regulation not to control demonstrations

05.09

Company fined €3 million over Apotheka loyalty program data breach

05.09

Estonian driver Paul Aron spins out of free practice session at Italian GP

05.09

Estonian Defense Forces instructors training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland

05.09

US defense aid cuts for Baltics not yet confirmed, says defense minister

05.09

New sculpture exhibition 'Sugar River' opens at Tartu's Mikrogallerii

05.09

Ministry: Police lack skills to enforce political advertising act alone

05.09

Estonian researcher took part in cutting-edge polar research vessel test

05.09

US to rotate tank unit to Estonia, reposition HIMARs training unit in Lithuania

05.09

Estonia warns of extreme risk of new African swine fever outbreaks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.09

Watch live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Friday evening

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

05.09

US to rotate tank unit to Estonia, reposition HIMARs training unit in Lithuania

04.09

Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe

03.09

Estonian women's chess player goes to play under Russian flag

03.09

Estonia against EU plan to allow companies to only buy electric cars

04.09

Tallinn heritage officials to block demolition of historic Burman Villa

05.09

New Estonian ID cards experiencing glitches as store loyalty cards

04.09

University of Tartu researcher wins €1.5 million grant to study causes of ADHD

05.09

Court sides with Ukrainian IT specialist in residence permit dispute with PPA

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo