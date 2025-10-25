X!

Estonian F1 driver Paul Aron posts career best in Mexico GP free practice

Paul Aron.
Paul Aron. Source: SCANPIX / REUTERS
Estonian driver Paul Aron posted the best result of his career so far in the first free practice session ahead of this weekend's F1 Mexico Grand Prix. Aron was fifteenth quickest overall.

The Estonian, who was behind the wheel for the fourth time in an F1 free practice session and driving an Alpine car for the second time, finished 1.482 seconds behind leader Charles Leclerc (1 minute 18.380 seconds) of Ferrari.

Nod the nine newcomers without a regular F1 spot taking part in the free practice session, Aron was fourth fastest.

The Estonian was around half a second slower than his Argentine teammate Franco Colapinto. Colapinto trailed Leclerc by 0.951 seconds. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes; +0.107) was second and Nico Hülkenberg (Kick Sauber, +0.380) third.

In the second free practice session ahead of the Mexican GP, Alpine's number one driver Pierre Gasly will be in the car instead of Aron.

Aron is, however, expected to get the chance to take part in an F1 free practice session once more this season.

Editor: Michael Cole, Siim Boikov

