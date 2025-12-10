Estonian F1 driver Paul Aron second quickest in Abu Dhabi post-season test

Estonian driver Paul Aron finished with the second fastest time overall at the Formula 1 post-season test day in Abu Dhabi driving a Kick Sauber.

Aron completed 126 laps in the Kick Sauber, recording a quickest lap time of 1 minute 23.847 seconds. The Estonian was beaten only by his Aston Martin colleague Jak Crawford, who was less than a tenth of a second faster (1 minute 23.766 seconds).

Aron, who is a test driver for Alpine, was followed by Luke Browning (Williams; 1 minute 23.920 seconds), Frederik Vesti (Mercedes; 1 minute 24.568 seconds) and Ayumu Iwasa (Red Bull; 1 minute 25.925 seconds).

The aim of the test day was to give young drivers the opportunity to practice and for Pirelli to test out its tires for 2026. The cars were thus set up according to next year's rules, which meant the overall lap times were slower in comparison to previous occasions.

The fastest lap time with the new Pirelli tires was set by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes; 1.25.170), who finished sixth overall. Newly-crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris (McLaren) also completed 71 laps, finishing 12th on the leaderboard (1 minute 26.142 seconds).

---

