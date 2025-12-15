X!

Estonia U20 ice hockey team takes IIHF silver medal

News
Estonia's U20 ice hockey team celebrating their IIHF Division I Group B World Championship silver medal.
Estonia's U20 ice hockey team celebrating their IIHF Division I Group B World Championship silver medal. Source: IIHF
News

Estonia's Under 20's men's ice hockey national team beat host nation Italy 5:2 at the IIHF Division I Group B World Championship, to take an historic silver medal.

The U20s had never before reached the podium, while the result has bumped the team up to 18th place worldwide.

Before beating Italy, Estonia had defeated Lithuania 4:1 and Poland 5:4. Though the team lost 4:3 to Japan and to Hungary 3:1, the results were enough to take silver medal, behind only Hungary.

Team captain David Timofejev stood out in the Italy win for his three goals, and in the competition for being named man of the tournament, while Maksim Burkov, who also scored, was named best offensive player of the tournament. Paavel Tammert scored the fifth goal against Italy.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

