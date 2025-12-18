Basketball: Kaspar Suuorg's Sopot lose to Sander Raieste's Murcia

A FIBA Europe Cup basketball clash on Wednesday pitted two Estonian national team players against each other.

Forward Sander Raieste's club CB Ucam Murcia (Spain) beat Trefl Sopot (Poland), point guard Kasper Suurorg's team, 93–77 away.

In the individual matchup between the Estonians, Suurorg came out on top, leading the home team with 20 points, despite his team losing overall. The guard, who made three three-pointers, also added five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Raieste finished with ten points, one rebound and one assist.

On the day, Murcia led 30–18 after the first quarter and by 13 early in the third, but Suurorg's team tied with a 12–0 run. The game seesawed until Raieste's team scored the final 11 points to win.

Murcia now top Group K after winning both legs against Sopot, who are now bottom , with Rostock Seawolves and Szombathely Falco separating them. The top two teams in the group go through at the end of the group stages.

--

