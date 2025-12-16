X!

Karl Hein endures 4:0 Werder Bremen home loss from subs bench

News
Estonian goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein.
Estonian goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian men's football team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein had to watch his team Werder Bremen go down 4:0 at home to VfB Stuttgart in their Bundesliga clash on Sunday.

Hein was on the substitutes' bench with Mio Backhaus playing in goal instead, while the hosts were down to 10 men for much of the second half.

After an initial goal was disallowed due to being offside, the visitors struck twice late on in the first half.

After defender Karim Coulibaly was awarded his second yellow of the match just before an hour of play, Bremen were down to 10 men, and 20 minutes after that, Deniz Undav extended the visitors' lead to three goals. Midfielder Chris Führich sealed the final scoreline deep into stoppage time.

Backhaus had a busy day, as Stuttgart registered 12 shots on target, with Backhaus saving eight of these. In contrast, Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was called into action just three times.

Stuttgart now lie sixth in the Bundesliga with 25 points, while Werder Bremen, who have posted four wins, four draws, and six defeats, are in 12th place (out of 18) on 16 points. They next meet Augsburg, currently 15th in the table, away.

Hein, 23, is on loan to Werder from English Premier League club Arsenal. He spent most of last season with Spanish side Real Valladolid.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

