Estonian national team defender joins Scotland's Kilmarnock F.C.

This means the 24-year-old will be leaving Meistriliiga side FCI Levadia. He is on a contract with Killie through to May 2027.

The deal has been made ahead of the transfer window in Scotland opening on January 1. After this, the Estonian will be eligible to play for his new club.

"We are delighted to confirm the signing of defender Michael Schjønning-Larsen, who joins the club and will be eligible to play from January 1," Kilmarnock F.C. wrote on its official website.

"Schjønning-Larsen also brings international experience, having represented the Estonia national team. Born in Denmark and capped by Estonia at senior level, Michael is known for his pace, versatility, and ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch," the announcement continued.

The Meistriliiga season ends in November due to the cold Estonian winters. In Scotland they play through, starting from early August, usually a week earlier than the main leagues south of the border, until mid-May. Kilmarnock's first match in 2026 will be a home clash with Hibs, currently fifth in the table.

Kilmarnock are currently in 11th place in the Scottish Premiership, with 12 points from 17 matches.

Schjønning-Larsen previously played for FC Kuressaare and before that Flora, before joining the latter team's arch rivals Levadia in 2023. He played 31 league matches in the recently concluded season, providing eight assists in that time.

He has 18 senior team caps to his name, including in the recent World Cup qualification campaign.

--

