Estonia's U-17 women's team to boycott Euro 2026 qualifier against Belarus

The Estonian U-17 women's national football team have been drawn in the same group as Belarus in round 2 of the UEFA European Championship qualifiers. Estonia will boycott the game due to Belarus' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The draw for the second qualifying round draw of the U-17 women's European football Championship qualifiers took place in Nyon, Switzerland this Thursday.

Based on results from the first round of qualifying, Estonia will continue to compete in Group B in round 2, where they were drawn in a four-team group alongside Belarus, Lithuania and Malta

However, the Estonian national team will not play their scheduled fixture against Belarus. The decision was made before the draw, with the knowledge that there was a possibility the two teams could be placed in the same group, as has also been the case for previous tournaments.

Due to Belarus' involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UEFA banned Belarusian clubs and national teams from hosting international matches as well as competitions.

Russia has been banned from UEFA competitions since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, Belarus are able to continue playing competitive home matches, albeit at a neutral stadium, behind closed doors. They are also able to play away fixtures, though entry to other countries in order to play those games depends on the hosts' discretion.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Estonian government, the Ministry of Culture, and the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) have maintained the position that Russian and Belarusian athletes, teams and sports officials should not be permitted to participate in any international sports competitions.

In 2023, due to the possibility of Estonian club sides being drawn to face Belarusian teams in UEFA competition, the Ministry of Culture advised the Estonian Football Association (EJL) to find alternative solutions in such an eventuality.

"Given Estonia's leading role in assisting and supporting Ukraine, it would be inappropriate for a Belarusian football club to compete in Estonia," Tarvi Pürn, the Estonian undersecretary for sport at the ministry told the EJL at the time.

In September 2023, UEFA awarded Estonia hosting rights for the 2026 men's U-17 European Championship finals, while also announcing that Russian and Belarusian U-17 teams will be allowed to resume their participation in international competitions.

"If the current situation continues, then the Estonian Football Association will, of course, comply with the binding decisions of the government of the Republic of Estonia regarding the non-admission of Russian athletes to the country. We do not see any possibility of applying for an exemption for a major tournament like this, unless we receive a clear signal that the attitude towards youth athletes has changed," EJL President Aivar Pohlak said at the time.

The EJL's stance prompted a response from Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), who believed the association had not gone far enough. "There is not even a debate that we would consider playing with Russia," Pevkur said.

Estonian football fans. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"If Russia is allowed back and Estonia is to host the tournament, then then the correct for Estonia to do would be withdraw from [that tournament]," added Pevkur, who is also vice-president of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK).

"I don't see any possibility that we could organize a tournament which involves Russia."

The games Estonia's U-17 women's Euros qualifying round 2 group will be hosted by Malta, with matches scheduled for March 27 and 30 and April 2. There are 28 teams competing in League A and 21 in League B.

The winners of the seven League A sub-groups will qualify automatically for the finals in May, where they will be joined by hosts Northern Ireland.

The tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, with the top five teams qualifying as the UEFA representatives

The 2026 UEFA Women's U-17s European Championship finals take place in Northern Ireland in May.

