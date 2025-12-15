Niina Petrõkina crowned Estonian figure skating champion

Estonian skater Niina Petrõkina became women's national figure skating champion for the fourth time on Sunday.

Petrõkina, 21, became European champion earlier this year before a home crowd at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, the same venue where the weekend's domestic championships were held.

After taking the lead following the short program, Petrõkina scored a season-best 127.34 points for her free skate, bringing her total to 194.42 points. A few weeks ago, at the same venue, she scored 178.61 points, meaning her season high improved clearly.

The battle for second place was closer, with Nataly Langerbaur (169.54) moving ahead of Kristina Lisovskaja (165.42) with her free skate. Olesja Leonova finished fourth with 140.51 points.

Petrõkina has been national champion every year since 2022.

Aleksandr Selevko. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

In the men's competition, Aleksandr Selevko came first in both the short program and the free skate, earning first place with 256.93 points. His brother, Mihhail, came second with a total of 247.62 points across the two programs. Arlet Levandi placed third with 235.43 points.

Just last month, Selevko, 24, became the first Estonian male skater to reach the podium at a Grand Prix stage in Saskatoon, Canada.

He also set a new Estonian record with 91.28 points in the short program while in Canada.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!