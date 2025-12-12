Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal to work with Italian coach David Sanguinetti

Estonia's number one men's tennis star Mark Lajal is set to work with Italian coach Davide Sanguinetti, who reached 42nd place in the world rankings during his own playing career.

Lajal, who trains at the Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in France, has won two ATP tournaments during his career so far

The Estonian number one has previously been coached former world number one Dinara Safina, American Brandon Nakashima and, most recently, WTA No. 5 Elena Rybakina.

"(David Sanguinetti) has a lot of experience as a coach and player. I am sure I have found a great coach," Lajal told Delfi Sport.

One option for Lajal had been to hire Swedish former ATP No. 4 Jonas Björkman, with whom he had a trial during this year's ATP tournament in Stockholm.

"It wasn't an easy decision. There were a lot of factors to consider. But in the end, my gut feeling told me that Davide was the right choice for me. It's the way he sees my game. I really enjoyed working with Jonas, but I felt that Davide was the right choice for me at this moment," said Lajal.

The full interview with Mark Lajal can be found on the Delfi Sport portal (in Estonian) here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!