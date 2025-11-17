X!

Tennis player Daniil Glinka breaks into ATP top 200 rankings

Daniil Glinka on court in Cassis.
Daniil Glinka on court in Cassis. Source: cassisopenprovence.com
Estonian tennis player Daniil Glinka recent run of success has seen him break the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world top 200 for the first time.

Glinka, 25, was a few months ago barely in the top 500, but strong performances this season, for instance at the Davis Cup encounter with Mexico in September, winning the M25 category ITF tournament in Nevers, France and being runner up in the Challenger 75  competition in Cassis, also in France and also in September, saw him reach a career high 247th earlier this month.

Following his Challenger 75 final win in Quebec on Sunday, he now ranks 191st , just 45 places above highest ranking Estonian men's player Mark Lajal.

Overall he has risen 300 places in the listings in this breaktrhough season, and has made qualifying for next January's Australian Open, along with Lajal

Lajal himself moved three places up to 146th in the freshly announced ATP rankings, just two places off a career best, too, has seen an impressive climb in placings, from 245th in the off season to 145th in September.

Estonia's top women's player, Elena Malõgina, also rose three spots in the latest rankings, landing at No. 455. The top of the women's rankings remains unchanged: Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) finishes as world No. 1, followed by Iga Świątek (Poland), Coco Gauff (U.S.), Amanda Anisimova (U.S.), Jelena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), followed by two more Americans, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.

The other top Estonian men's players saw slight drops in their rankings: Kristjan Tamm is now number. 905th in the world, Markus Mölder No. 1,153th; Oliver Ojakäär 1,347th.

Even as he was beaten by arch-rival Jannik Sinner Sunday evening in the season-closing Turin tournament, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will finish the year as ATP No. 1 in the world, with Italy's Sinner in second place. These two are followed by Alexander Zverev (Germany), veteran legend Novak Djokovic (Serbia) and surprise of the season Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), who jumped more than 100 positions after reaching the Paris Masters final in late October plus the semifinals in Turin.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

