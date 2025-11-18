Estonia's Tanel Visnap wins Deaflympics 100m gold in Tokyo, sets new world record
Sprinter Tanel Visnap won the 100 meters for Estonia at the ongoing 2025 Deaflympics, setting a record in the process, in a time of 10.58.
Visnap, 33, beat the previous long-standing record of 10.61, set by Wendelly Gaskin Junior back in 1997.
Sweden's Simon Sharapo took Silver (10.61), and bronze when to Takuma Sasaki (10.63), competing before a home crowd.
Visnap is also competing in the long jump in Tokyo, defending the gold medal he won at the last Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, three years ago.
