Watch live on ERR: Estonia v Cyprus in international friendly Tuesday evening

The Estonian men's national team are in action for the final time this year with a friendly game away to Cyprus on Tuesday night. Football fans can watch the game live on ETV2 or by following the links in this article.

Estonia played their last competitive fixture of the calendar year on Thursday, falling to a 1-4 defeat against Norway in Oslo. The side will now be hoping to end 2025 on a more positive note as they travel to Cyprus for a friendly game.

Head coach Jürgen Henn told Estonian football portal Soccernet that he plans to make some changes to the starting lineup.

"Some will be for rotation purposes, some for tactical reasons, but we will definitely change something," Henn said.

One possibility is handing a national team debut to 20-year-old Tallinn Kalev center back Kristofer Käit. According to Henn, Käit has settled in well to the national squad.

"I think he has felt comfortable. In this short time, he has settled in well and adapted physically very well. It's not always easy when you don't know exactly what the team is doing and what your exact tasks are. But let's see what the future holds for him," said Henn.

Live coverage of Estonia's international friendly against Cyprus gets underway on ETV2 here from 7 p.m. Estonian time.

Editor: Michael Cole

