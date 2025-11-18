Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus retires at 22

Kiibus wrote on her social media account Tuesday that she has been struggling with burnout in recent years, adding that her body could no longer withstand the heavy workload.

"Here it comes, with a lump in my throat and straight from the heart. For 18 years, without stopping once, I have dedicated myself to skating. I have given everything, and even more, to attain my dreams and goals. Falling and rising again, I have fought through everything that came my way. Without lowering the bar, I have demanded only the maximum from myself," the statement read.

"But in recent years I have been fighting hard against burnout. My body could no longer handle the heavy loads, and my mental health was in ruins. The question arose: Whether and why? Looking rationally at the present and the future, it was clear that the potential results would not have satisfied me. Mediocre results are not something which I would have been willing to keep fighting for. The decision to draw a line here and now is extremely painful. I cannot believe it. But this black hole I have been in for more than half a year is not a life anyone should have to live. I tried. From one side and the other. Alone and with specialists. But what is empty, is empty. I am endlessly grateful to everyone who has contributed more or less to my journey. I am proud of myself and of my journey," she concluded.

Kiibus won the Estonian women's singles title twice and represented Estonia at the Winter Olympics in Beijing three years ago, finishing 20th overall. Her best result at a major championships was seventh place at the 2020 European Championships.

