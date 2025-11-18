X!

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus retires at 22

News
News

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus has announced she is hanging up her skates.

Kiibus wrote on her social media account Tuesday that she has been struggling with burnout in recent years, adding that her body could no longer withstand the heavy workload.

"Here it comes, with a lump in my throat and straight from the heart. For 18 years, without stopping once, I have dedicated myself to skating. I have given everything, and even more, to attain my dreams and goals. Falling and rising again, I have fought through everything that came my way. Without lowering the bar, I have demanded only the maximum from myself," the statement read.

"But in recent years I have been fighting hard against burnout. My body could no longer handle the heavy loads, and my mental health was in ruins. The question arose: Whether and why? Looking rationally at the present and the future, it was clear that the potential results would not have satisfied me. Mediocre results are not something which I would have been willing to keep fighting for. The decision to draw a line here and now is extremely painful. I cannot believe it. But this black hole I have been in for more than half a year is not a life anyone should have to live. I tried. From one side and the other. Alone and with specialists. But what is empty, is empty. I am endlessly grateful to everyone who has contributed more or less to my journey. I am proud of myself and of my journey," she concluded.

Kiibus won the Estonian women's singles title twice and represented Estonia at the Winter Olympics in Beijing three years ago, finishing 20th overall. Her best result at a major championships was seventh place at the 2020 European Championships.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:02

ERR in Ukraine: Up close with Ukraine's counter-drone air defense teams

17:12

Estonian energy minister representing whole EU at COP30 talks

15:57

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

15:44

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus retires at 22

15:26

Siim Kallas: No democracy when parties bossed around by major donors

15:01

Education ministry after VAT exemption for private hobby schools and camps

14:39

El Greco paintings arrive in Tallinn for Niguliste Museum exhibition

13:58

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: We cannot outsource our future

13:24

Finnish FM Elina Valtonen: Corruption scandal will not affect Finland's aid to Ukraine

12:47

President: Estonia can act as a connection between Kazakhstan and the EU

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

17.11

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

17.11

Estonian stores constantly introducing new security measures to combat theft

17.11

Prime minister: Estonia condemns Polish railway sabotage

12:14

Tartu–Riga express train expected to launch by mid-December

15:57

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

12:09

Gallery: First heavy winter snow falls across Estonia

17.11

Even better films aren't keeping young Estonians interested in the movies

13.11

Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

15.11

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo