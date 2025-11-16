Marten Liiv sets two Estonian speed skating records at world cup stage

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv has set domestic records over 500 meters and 1,500 meters at the ongoing ISU Speed Skating World Cup round in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On the opening day of the competition, Liiv improved his record in his primary event, the 1,000 meters. The Estonian began day two finishing ninth in the 500 metres with a time of 34.12, a new national record. His previous best, 34.31, had been set in January in Calgary.

Another Estonian, Joonas Valge, competing in the B Group, placed 34th with a time of 36.10.

Liiv then finished 15th in the 15,00 meters, again setting a new Estonian record of 1:44.51. The previous record was 1:46.11, set nearly four years ago in Calgary.

Another 500-meter race takes place on the final day of the world cup round in Salt Lake City, and both Liiv and Valge are competing.

