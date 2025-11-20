X!

Mark Lajal wins arduous Bergamo ATP tournament round one match

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Pierre Froger/CO’Met Orleans Open
News

Top Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal is through to round two of the Internazionali di Bergamo in Italy, after a hard-fought three-set victory against Aleksei Vatutin (neutral flag), winning 5:7, 7:5, 6:3.

Also known as the Trofeo Faip-Perrel, the competition is an ATP Challenger 100-level event.

The pair had already meet last month in the first round of the Brest Challenger, where Lajal likewise earned a grueling three-set win.

Vatutin, ranked 383rd in the world, had reached the main draw in Bergamo as the so-called luckly loser. He launched a comeback from being 5:2 down in set one against Lajal, going on to win the set after Lajal lost five games in a row.

The Estonian, ranked 146th worldwide, held on in set two to win by the same scoreline as he had lost the first set, and won the decider more convincingly, 6:3. The entire encounter lasted two-and-a-half hours.

Oin that time, Lajal served 11 aces and hit seven double faults, while Vatutin posted seven of each. Lajal converted three of the 11 break points presented to him; Vatutin's rate was more efficient: Of only three break points throughout the match, he managed to convert two of them.

Lajal next faces 18-year-old German Justin Engel (ATP 195) in tround two in Bergamo. Engel overcame Britain's Hamish Stewart (ATP 340) after the latter pulled out after only three games.

Daniil Glinka's recent run of success, which saw him punted into the top 200 worldwide and a berth in qualifying at next January's Australian Open, meant that he opted not to play in Bergamo.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:39

35 dogs rescued from appalling conditions at Rapla County 'puppy mill'

19:11

The Estonian gallerist selling art to the stars in New York City

18:38

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives at Narva's Town Hall Square

17:55

Gallery: Hollywood movie filmed in Estonia premieres in Tallinn

17:15

Heads of schools find preparatory education bill underbaked

16:41

University of Life Sciences institute head suspected of gross violation of tender rules

16:20

Estonia denies rumors it will take over Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine

16:06

Liisa Pakosta: The Istanbul Convention is not an ideological project

15:36

Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

14:52

Mark Lajal wins arduous Bergamo ATP tournament round one match

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

09:26

Tallinn-Tartu highway closed after truck falls off overpass Updated

19.11

Shoppers complain 'shrinkflation' is increasingly common in Estonia's supermarkets

17.11

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

19.11

Estonia returns €1.2 million in vehicle registration fees for cars sold abroad

18.11

Tartu–Riga express train expected to launch by mid-December

19.11

Estonian residence permit revoked for driver in Laagna tee fatal accident

19.11

Riigikogu passes flexible working hours amendements

12:46

Estonians have started to buy less food

18.11

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus retires at 22

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo