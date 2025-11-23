Stefan Vaaks top scorer for Providence in NCAA win over Penn State

Estonian basketball player Stefan Vaaks was instrumental in the Providence University Friars' 77:65 win in its National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase clash with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Vaaks was top scorer in the game.

In front of over 6,000 spectators, the Estonian, 20, who plays shooting guard, started off quietly against Penn State, but proved explosive in the decisive moments.

Vaaks did not score in the opening half, but distributed several assists. The score at halftime saw Providence go just one point ahead.

Early in the second half, Vaaks hit his first three-pointer, allowing Providence to go up by ten. Providence maintained its lead, and Vaaks continued to play a major role, hitting a difficult three-pointer two minutes before full time to put Providence up by six. On Penn State's very next possession, Vaaks was at the receiving end of a pass, didn't hesitate for a moment before scoring.

He attempted another three-pointer before the final buzzer, and while this did not make it, Providence nonetheless sealed an impressive 77:65 win.

Vaaks got 30 minutes' court time, during which he collected 15 points (two-pointers 2/2, three-pointers 3/11), the top score by a player of the whole match.

He also took five assists, three rebounds and two steals. "You just have to keep shooting, that was my mindset. When I let the shot go, I believed it would go in. It went in when the team needed it most," he said at the postgame press conference.

Providence is four and two so far this season, and next will face Wisconsin Badgers, ranked 23rd in the NCAA.

