X!

Stefan Vaaks top scorer for Providence in NCAA win over Penn State

News
Stefan Vaaks.
Stefan Vaaks. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian basketball player Stefan Vaaks was instrumental in the Providence University Friars' 77:65 win in its National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase clash with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Vaaks was top scorer in the game.

In front of over 6,000 spectators, the Estonian, 20, who plays shooting guard, started off quietly against Penn State, but proved explosive in the decisive moments.

Vaaks did not score in the opening half, but distributed several assists. The score at halftime saw Providence go just one point ahead.

Early in the second half, Vaaks hit his first three-pointer, allowing Providence to go up by ten. Providence maintained its lead, and Vaaks continued to play a major role, hitting a difficult three-pointer two minutes before full time to put Providence up by six. On Penn State's very next possession, Vaaks was at the receiving end of a pass, didn't hesitate for a moment before scoring.

He attempted another three-pointer before the final buzzer, and while this did not make it, Providence nonetheless sealed an impressive 77:65 win.

Vaaks got 30 minutes' court time, during which he collected 15 points (two-pointers 2/2, three-pointers 3/11), the top score by a player of the whole match.
He also took five assists, three rebounds and two steals. "You just have to keep shooting, that was my mindset. When I let the shot go, I believed it would go in. It went in when the team needed it most," he said at the postgame press conference.

Providence is four and two so far this season, and next will face Wisconsin Badgers, ranked 23rd in the NCAA.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Tõnis Saarts: The roots of today's culture wars

13:32

Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' makes PÖFF awards history

12:42

Scammers getting increasingly sophisticated, €23 million taken in 2025 so far

11:14

Stefan Vaaks top scorer for Providence in NCAA win over Penn State

10:32

Narva resisting handing over museum's Russian art collection to the state

09:53

Expert: Ukraine will not collapse even if US ends aid, intel sharing

09:16

Expert: Europe should press US for peace deal which does not harm Ukraine

22.11

Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy Updated

22.11

Ukraine aid NGO to remain in Lehtme embezzlement case, Estonian court rules

22.11

Former Estonian PM Siim Kallas on Trump: He's still on Russia's side

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

22.11

Estonia to let 15- to 17-year-olds work full time under updated labor law

20.11

Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

21.11

Expert: Ukraine's Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad will likely fall in December

22.11

Former Estonian PM Siim Kallas on Trump: He's still on Russia's side

22.11

Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy Updated

22.11

Estonian Hollywood stuntman says 'Sisu' stunt was hardest fall of career

21.11

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas Market back Friday for another year of cheer

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo