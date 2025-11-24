Estonian duo win maiden world dance pro title

Estonian dancers Artti Oskar Maasik and Chrislyn Kullamaa came first in the World Dance Organization Professional Ballroom & Latin Showdance Championships professional 10-dance event in Budapest on Saturday.

"10-dance" as its name suggests requires dancers to be proficient in all 10 international standard and international latin dances.

These are: The waltz, the tango, the Viennese waltz, the foxtrot and the quickstep from the international standard, and the samba, the cha-cha-cha, the rumba, the paso doble and the jive from the international latin styles.

Maasik and Kullamaa, from the Tallinna Tantsuklubi Flex, coached by Jörgen Kapp, only turned pro ahead of this competition, and went on to win it.

The pair had previously reached two final places in the 10-dance world championships in the amateur class: Last year in Taiwan they finished 3rd, and won in Poland this year, but this was their first pro world title.

Nicolo Barbizi and Sara Ros Jakobsdottir (Iceland) were second in Budapest, Kazuki Hachiya and Madoka Minakawa (Japan) third.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!