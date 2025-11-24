X!

Estonian duo win maiden world dance pro title

News
Artti Oskar Maasik and Chrislyn Kullamaa, with coach Jörgen Kapp-
Artti Oskar Maasik and Chrislyn Kullamaa, with coach Jörgen Kapp- Source: Personal collection.
News

Estonian dancers Artti Oskar Maasik and Chrislyn Kullamaa came first in the World Dance Organization Professional Ballroom & Latin Showdance Championships professional 10-dance event in Budapest on Saturday.

"10-dance" as its name suggests requires dancers to be proficient in all 10 international standard and international latin dances.

These are: The waltz, the tango, the Viennese waltz, the foxtrot and the quickstep from the international standard, and the samba, the cha-cha-cha, the rumba, the paso doble and the jive from the international latin styles.

Maasik and Kullamaa, from the Tallinna Tantsuklubi Flex, coached by Jörgen Kapp, only turned pro ahead of this competition, and went on to win it.

The pair had previously reached two final places in the 10-dance world championships in the amateur class: Last year in Taiwan they finished 3rd, and won in Poland this year, but this was their first pro world title.

Nicolo Barbizi and Sara Ros Jakobsdottir (Iceland) were second in Budapest, Kazuki Hachiya and Madoka Minakawa (Japan) third.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Tanel Visnap wins his third Deaflympics gold in Tokyo

14:56

Ministers disagree on length of residence ban for domestic abusers

14:34

Kristina Kallas: How to ensure academic progeny?

13:56

World famous banjo virtuouso Béla Fleck to give first Estonian concert in 28 years

13:19

Estonian duo win maiden world dance pro title

12:54

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

12:25

Chef of the Year: A gas station hot dog is the best thing after a hard day

11:48

Kadriorg museum renovation works force relocation of beloved Tallinn library

11:15

Insurance companies filing damages claims years after real estate sold

10:42

ICDS director: Unrealistic that US will abandon Ukraine, despite flawed peace plan

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

22.11

Estonia to let 15- to 17-year-olds work full time under updated labor law

23.11

Narva resisting handing over museum's Russian art collection to the state

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

23.11

Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' makes PÖFF awards history

23.11

Scammers getting increasingly sophisticated, €23 million taken in 2025 so far

22.11

Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy

23.11

Expert: Ukraine will not collapse even if US ends aid, intel sharing

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo