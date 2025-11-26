Henri Veesaar top scorer, puts in a double-double for North Carolina

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar had the game of his life in his team's recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) clash, emerging top scorer and grabbing a powerful double-double.

Veesaar's team, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, overcame the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 85:70 on Tuesday.

North Carolina are ranked 16th in the NCAA standings and have now won all six of their games this season

Against the Bonnies, Veesaar, who plays center, got 35 minutes' court time, amassing 24 points (two-pointers 8/11, three-pointers 1/3, free throws 5/6) in that time, plus 13 rebounds, making this his third double-double of the season. A double-double happens when a player reaches a double-digit total in two of five statistical categories: Points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots, all in the one game. The most common double-double combination is points and rebounds, as achieved here by Veesaar.

The Estonian also recorded three assists and two steals in the game against St. Bonaventure, a a private Franciscan university in New York State.

Overall the game was the most productive performance of Veesaar's NCAA career to date; he also set a new PB in rebounds.

North Carolina began dictating the pace of the game early on and had built up an 11-point lead at one point the first half, but by halftime St. Bonaventure had closed to within two points. North Carolina rinsed and repeated, however, in the second half, thanks to Veesaar's leadership. They won the half 50:37 and with it the match, 85:70.

Veesaar's team next face 11th-ranked Michigan State on Thanksgiving, Thursday night Estonian time.

