Estonian women's football team play Lithuania ahead of world cup qualifiers

Estonian women's national football team players.
Estonian women's national football team players. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Estonian women's national football team is already looking ahead to February's 2027 World Cup qualifiers, and is spending time together at a camp.

The team also has a friendly against Lithuania this weekend.

"This is great preparation for the qualifying matches coming in February, and it's an opportunity to correct mistakes from the previous window and to reinforce our playing principles," Estonia manager Aleksandra Ševoldajeva told ERR.

As for Lithuania: "Next year they'll be in the same qualifying group with us, so we can see how things look on the pitch before we have to play a qualifying match against them," Ševoldajeva added.

The friendly kicks off at 2 p.m. this coming Saturday, at the Sportland Arena, adjacent to the A. le Coq stadium in Tallinn.

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification rounds start in February. Estonia and Lithuania are in Group C1 with Bosnia Herzegovina and Liechtenstein. The finals take place in Brazil, June to July 2027.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

