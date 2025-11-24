X!

Estonia's Tartu Titans crowned 2025 Baltic American Football League champions

News
Tartu Titans.
Tartu Titans. Source: Mantas Daškevicius
News

Estonia's only American football club, Tartu Titans, secured the 2025 Baltic League title on Saturday, defeating Kaunas Dukes 40-6 in the final.

The Titans' win in Saturday's final capped a remarkable turnaround against the side who had inflicted a 6-8 loss on them in the season opener.

The Estonian time got off to a flying start in "Baltic Bowl VII," taking the lead in the first quarter with a touchdown by receiver Markus Nurmik.

The Titans scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter – the first through Polish player Konrad Paluch and the second by Brent England, giving them a commanding 22-0 lead at halftime.

Kaunas Dukes were determined to make a game of it and emerged with renewed energy after the break, scoring a touchdown of their own early in the second half. After that, however, the Titans' defense held firm, with the Lithuanian side unable to score any more points.

Led by quarterback Ott Selliss, who was named player of the match, and the dynamic Orm-Gregor Joost, Tartu scored three more times in the second half to claim a convincing 40-6 win and become 2025 Baltic League of American Football champions.

The Baltic League of American Football last played in 2022, when the Tallinn Kings won the title. Tartu Titans have played in the Baltic Bowl five times, though Saturday's win was their first Baltic championship victory since 2013.

Tartu Titans reached the final with a huge 80-0 win over Riga Bears in early November. The win capped off a huge turnaround in fortunes for the Titans, who had begun their season with a 6-8 loss against Lithuanian team Kaunas Dukes. Afte that, the Estonian side recovered to beat Vilnius Iron Wolves 38-0 and Klaipeda Curonians 34-0.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Kristjan Kallaste

