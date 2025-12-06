Former Spain national team player Curro Torres steps down as Levadia manager

"Today I close a chapter that has meant much more to me than just work and football. These have been three years of life, growth and deep emotions. I want to say goodbye in the way this club deserves: With gratitude, warmth and an open heart," Torres, a Spanish national, said via a Levadia press release.

"I leave with the feeling that I gave everything. But above all that I received even more in return: support, trust and a sense of home that is not easy to find in football," he added, expressing gratitude to the club.

Torres, 48, is a former Valencia right-back and won two Spanish league titles with the club. He was capped five times by Spain.

Levadia hired him ahead of the 2023 season, and achieved the league-cup double last season.

The team however went out of Champions League qualifying round one to Latvian champions RFS. It failed to qualify for the third-tier UEFA Conference League qualifiers, and finished this year's season in second place in the Meistriliiga, behind arch-enemies FC Flora.

As well as Torres, assistant coach Jose Soto and U-21 head coach Santiago Garcia are also leaving Levadia.

