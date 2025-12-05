Eneli Jefimova misses out on European champs 200 meters final in Poland

Jefimova took gold in the 100 meters one day earlier in dominant style, and is getting ready for Saturday when she is to compete in the 50-meters breaststroke, another specialty of hers.

In the 200 meters' second semifinal, where she dove in from lane one, Jefimova stayed effectively in fourth place for almost the entire swim and finished there; her time of 2:23.10 was not enough to take her into Friday's final. Her PB in the event is 2:19.23, set two years ago.

Meanwhile in the men's events, Daniel Zaitsev started the first semifinal of the 100-meters' butterfly well, leading at the halfway mark, but then his pace thereafter faded, and he finished last in 50.92. In the combined results of the two semifinals, Zaitsev placed 14th.

Short-course refers to the length of the pool, 25 meters, necessitating one turnaround in the 50 meters and seven over 200 meters.

