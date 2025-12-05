X!

Eneli Jefimova misses out on European champs 200 meters final in Poland

News
Eneli Jefimova
Eneli Jefimova Source: SCANPIX/EPA
News

Top swimmer Eneli Jefimova failed to reach the 200 meters breaststroke final at the ongoing short-course European Championships in Lublin.

Jefimova took gold in the 100 meters one day earlier in dominant style, and is getting ready for Saturday when she is to compete in the 50-meters breaststroke, another specialty of hers.

In the 200 meters' second semifinal, where she dove in from lane one, Jefimova stayed effectively in fourth place for almost the entire swim and finished there; her time of 2:23.10 was not enough to take her into Friday's final. Her PB in the event is 2:19.23, set two years ago.

Meanwhile in the men's events, Daniel Zaitsev started the first semifinal of the 100-meters' butterfly well, leading at the halfway mark, but then his pace thereafter faded, and he finished last in 50.92. In the combined results of the two semifinals, Zaitsev placed 14th.

Short-course refers to the length of the pool, 25 meters, necessitating one turnaround in the 50 meters and seven over 200 meters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Kärt Pormeister: Chatbot answers incompatible with idea of legal counseling

15:35

EDF colonel: Ukraine's frontline situation difficult without negotiations breakthrough

15:01

Taavi Kannimäe turns pro cyclist at 34

15:01

Estonia, Finland update automatic population registry data exchange

14:46

MP: First the president vetoed Russian church law, now it's language requirements

14:13

Mammalogists: Why are we afraid of wolves but not our own decisions?

12:53

Eneli Jefimova misses out on European champs 200 meters final in Poland

12:36

Estonia calls for Telegram messaging app to follow European Union rules

12:24

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter Updated

12:17

President vetoes law banning non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

03.12

Finance minister: Small countries like Estonia need global minimum tax exemptions

07:58

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

12:24

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter Updated

04.12

New mayor: 'Populist,' 'ideological' view of transport in Tallinn must go

04.12

Tallinn–Pärnu highway construction work gearing up in coming years

03.12

The Tallinn knitting club showing handicrafts are not just for grandmothers

04.12

MP after backing bill to slash gambling tax: It is the worst law of the year Updated

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo