Taavi Kannimäe turns pro cyclist at 34

Kannimäe joined the Quick Pro Team, a home grown setup and in fact Estonia's only professional team currently.

"When the team pitched the idea to me, I didn't have to think long. I'm already 34 — it's the last moment to take this opportunity," Kannimäe said of the news. "I'm very excited, and we'll see what the new year brings. I've also started working with a top coach who trains other team members as well," he added.

"Quite a few people have heard about — and seen — Kannimäe's fantastic numbers on the bike. He is especially strong in the time trial, and we want to help him become even faster and stronger," a Quick Pro Team team press release said. "It is no secret that one of the goals for both him and the team is the Estonian time-trial championships. Jokingly, you could say the boys are happy they no longer have to race against Taavi, as it caused them quite a headache."

Kannimäe is expected to make his professional debut at the end of January at the UCI stage race Pune Grand Tour in India.

